Cattle business provides a great life

Along with vital individual contributions, Livingston residents are stepping up through their businesses, organizations and clubs to support the mission of Livingston Philanthropies, Inc. (LPI).Thanks to continuing donations, LPI founder and director Jeff Friedman has been able to purchase food, produce, diapers, wipes, formula, toiletries, baby clothes and more in greater amounts than ever before to provide for homeless and desperately poor families in urban Essex County.“As LPI commences its 11th season of giving, needs continue to grow exponentially for thousands of people literally existing just minutes away from Livingston,” said Friedman. “COVID-19 has resulted in all kinds of havoc for folks simply looking for their next meal, a decent shirt or other basic, life-sustaining consumer items.”Recently, Livingston resident Lori Racioppi Simonovich, operations director at AAA Communications in Pine Brook, made her second major contribution to provide for the homeless, profoundly poor and disenfranchised. Friedman recounted, “ ‘I have a big donation for you,’ she told me. ‘Two pallets of water, a pallet of spreadable peanut butter and jelly, and two pallets of cookies.’ Due to logistics, Livingston Philanthropies volunteers were not available to handle the pick-up and delivery to Newark Emergency Services for Families (NESF) in time for their upcoming monthly Free Grocery Giveaway. Not letting the roadblock get in her way, Lori found a truck and made the delivery to NESF herself!”Amina Bey, executive director at NESF, commented, “Thank you so much. This is above and beyond. Lori’s donation is amazing.”“Donations in this volume are key,” said Friedman. “We purchase plenty of food and other basic items with generous contributions, but we don’t have the funding to provide at the pallet level – yet.”Contributions to LPI may be mailed to the Livingston-based charity at P.O. Box 247, Livingston, NJ 07039 or handled on PayPal at paypal.me/lpinj.Friedman summarized, “My hope is that Livingston residents will consider fundraisers or collection initiatives through their religious organizations, service clubs or businesses. Email me at njhomeless@aol.com to discuss.”Livingston Philanthropies, Inc. is a member of HCHY, the Healthy Community-Healthy Youth Initiative of Livingston, a 501(C)(3) Corporation.Photo: Newark Emergency Services for Families (NESF) staff members marvel at the size of a recent donation from Livingston resident Lori Racioppi Simonovich through her company, AAA Communications in Pine Brook.

LIVINGSTON, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO