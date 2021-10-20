AICPA names 2021 Gold Medal Award of Distinction recipient

The majority of private companies have yet to implement the new lease accounting standard entirely, even though the effective date is fast approaching. Three-quarters (75%) of privately held companies surveyed this spring by Visual Lease, a lease accounting software company, were not yet fully compliant with the standard, which is set to take effect on Dec. 15 after multiple delays. While 40% of the 500 senior finance and accounting professionals polled said they’re more than halfway there, 30% admitted they’re less than halfway to full compliance, and 5% hadn’t yet begun when they were surveyed in late May through early June. On the positive side, 25% of the respondents said they’re fully compliant. Public companies have been required to implement the standard since 2019. They weren’t able to benefit from the delay last year due to the pandemic, nor from an earlier delay, granted by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to give private companies more time to make the switch. The leases standard, also known as ASC 842 for its place in FASB’s Accounting Standards Codification, would put operating leases on the balance sheet for the first time at many companies.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO