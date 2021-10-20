CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AICPA names 2021 Gold Medal Award of Distinction recipient

By Sean McCabe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Institute of CPAs has named Belverd (Bel) Needles as the 2021 recipient of its AICPA Gold Medal Award of Distinction. The highest honor granted by the AICPA, the Gold Medal Award, since its inception in 1944, has recognized CPAs who have notable influence on the accounting profession. Jack Finning,...

