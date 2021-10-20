CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Locksley: "This Bye Week Couldn't Have Come at a Better Time."

Mike Locksley joined Inside Access with Jason La Canfora and Ken Weinman and discussed his team needing a reset during the bye. Maryland started the year 4-0, but had back-to-back tough losses before the break.

The bye week couldn't have come at a better time for Maryland football, coming off back-t0-back blowout losses to Iowa and Ohio State, with the injuries continuing to pile up. After announcing two more season-ending injuries to starters, outside linebacker Durell Nchami and receiver Jeshaun Jones, Maryland coach Mike Locksley found a bit of a silver lining to have a bit of a break.
After Maryland football's familiar flaws showed up Saturday at Minnesota, Mike Locksley pointed the finger. At himself and his coaching staff. "I'll start this off by saying that obviously today was not good enough. Not good enough from a coaching standpoint, not good enough from a performance standpoint. You know, we say oftentimes say that it's our jobs as coaches to teach and demand, and it's the players' job to prepare for them. And we didn't get that done today," he said after the Terps' lack of discipline and execution were again evident, this time in a 32-16 loss to Minnesota.
Ray Rice: "There's Nothing Like Justin Tucker."

Ray Rice joined Inside Access with Jason La Canfora and Ken Weinman and spoke about Justin Tucker’s record setting field goal. Rice also touched on the 4th and 19 conversion, the Ravens next man up mentality and the runningback rotation.
