Mike Locksley: "This Bye Week Couldn't Have Come at a Better Time."

After Maryland football's familiar flaws showed up Saturday at Minnesota, Mike Locksley pointed the finger. At himself and his coaching staff. "I'll start this off by saying that obviously today was not good enough. Not good enough from a coaching standpoint, not good enough from a performance standpoint. You know, we say oftentimes say that it's our jobs as coaches to teach and demand, and it's the players' job to prepare for them. And we didn't get that done today," he said after the Terps' lack of discipline and execution were again evident, this time in a 32-16 loss to Minnesota.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO