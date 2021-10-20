Wendy Eisenberg – “Evening Song”

With its shout-outs to “Silly Willy From Philly” and “Mademoiselle Kitty,” Wings’ “Venus And Mars/Rock Show” medley was essentially a children’s song when Paul McCartney released it in 1975. As such, it’s a perfect introduction to the young artists of the Langley Schools Music Project. When they covered the song in 1977, they were all between 9 and 12 years old, with almost no proper music training among them, conducted by a teacher in way over his head. But they sound like they’re having the time of their lives. There are issues with pitch and timing, including some tambourines that are nearly a full beat behind, but the kids’ enthusiasm sells the performance, especially when they’re gleefully shouting McCartney’s lyrics about Jimmy Page and Madison Square Garden and the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. Stripped of its association with one of the biggest pop idols in the world, their cover recaptures a pure excitement for music — not the joy of seeing a good show, but the innocent thrill of singing a fun melody with all your friends. For a brief few minutes, these kids are the real rock stars.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO