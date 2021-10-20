CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Eisenberg – “Evening Song”

By James Rettig
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Wendy Eisenberg announced their new album Bent Ring with “Analogies,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, we’re getting another single from the album, “Evening Song.” And just...

Stereogum

Prince Daddy & The Hyena – “Curly Q”

In the two years since they released their album Cosmic Thrill Seekers, the antic Albany emo band Prince Daddy & The Hyena have built up a serious audience for themselves. Last month, for instance, the band opened a massive Central Park benefit show with Joyce Manor, Turnover, and Tigers Jaw. Today, Prince Daddy & The Hyena have announced that they’ve signed with Pure Nose Records, and they’ve also dropped a new song called “Curly Q.”
Stereogum

The Langley Schools Music Project’s Innocence & Despair Turns 20

With its shout-outs to “Silly Willy From Philly” and “Mademoiselle Kitty,” Wings’ “Venus And Mars/Rock Show” medley was essentially a children’s song when Paul McCartney released it in 1975. As such, it’s a perfect introduction to the young artists of the Langley Schools Music Project. When they covered the song in 1977, they were all between 9 and 12 years old, with almost no proper music training among them, conducted by a teacher in way over his head. But they sound like they’re having the time of their lives. There are issues with pitch and timing, including some tambourines that are nearly a full beat behind, but the kids’ enthusiasm sells the performance, especially when they’re gleefully shouting McCartney’s lyrics about Jimmy Page and Madison Square Garden and the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. Stripped of its association with one of the biggest pop idols in the world, their cover recaptures a pure excitement for music — not the joy of seeing a good show, but the innocent thrill of singing a fun melody with all your friends. For a brief few minutes, these kids are the real rock stars.
Stereogum

Alex Lahey – “Spike The Punch”

Last we heard from Alex Lahey, the Australian Artist To Watch was covering Faith Hill classics and writing the end-credits song for Netflix’s The Mitchells Vs. The Machines. Now, Lahey is back with an ebullient new song, “Spike The Punch,” which is produced by Lahey, John Castle, and Carlos de la Garza.
Stereogum

Ric Wilson & Yellow Days – “Life’s Been Good To Me”

Chicago rapper Ric Wilson has teamed up with Yellow Days (London’s George Van Den Broek) for a collaborative EP, Disco Ric In London Town. Today, the pair released the EP’s funky lead single, “Life’s Been Good To Me.”. “I remember Ric went for a walk to write some lyrics and...
Stereogum

Beauty Pill – “You Need A Better Mind”

Almost exactly a year ago today, the Washington, DC band Beauty Pill put out “Instant Night” as a one-off single right before the election. Now they’ve returned with news of an EP also called Instant Night, featuring two other tracks and a remix, which will be out in December. New single “You Need A Better Mind” is shadowy and gliding and, as the group’s Chad Clark explains in a statement, was made using an old Roland TB-303 synth. He continues:
Stereogum

Stream Grouper’s Spectral New Album Shade

It’s Friday, baby! Time for some murky, elusive, atmospheric new jams! DIY-underground national treasure Liz Harris has once again fired up her widely beloved project Grouper. Today, Harris releases Shade, her first new album under the Grouper name since 2018’s Grid Of Points. Shade collects nine songs that Harris has...
Stereogum

Bedouine – “The Solitude”

Los Angeles folkie Azniv Korkejian, who performs as Bedouine, is prepping the release of her third album Waysides come early November. So far, the Artist To Watch has released “It Wasn’t Me” (not a Shaggy cover) and “The Wave.” Now, Korkejian has shared “The Solitude,” which comes with a video co-directed with Dre Babinski (aka Steady Holiday).
Stereogum

Stream Parannoul’s New Split LP With Asian Glow & sonhos tomam conta

Parannoul, a semi-anonymous college student from Seoul, became a minor underground sensation with this year’s sophomore album To See The Next Part Of The Dream, a blown-out lo-fi shoegaze-emo hybrid of epic proportions. The album cracked our midyear best albums list and made Parannoul’s Bandcamp account a must-follow. Today that...
Stereogum

Watch Parquet Courts Play Sympathy For Life Songs Live For The First Time

Yesterday Parquet Courts put out their great new album Sympathy For Life, which we called the biggest creative leap of their career. They celebrated the new LP’s release with a hometown show at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg in Brooklyn. And although they debuted several songs from the album in Jersey City back in August, there were still plenty of new ones on the setlist for the first time at MHOW. Footage of several of those debuts — including the title track, “Marathon Of Anger,” “Trullo,” “Zoom Out,” “Application/Apparatus,” and “Pulcinella” — has made its way online. Check out the videos below.
Stereogum

The Story Behind Every Song On Spirit Was’ Debut Album Heaven’s Just A Cloud

It’s a good time to be a LVL UP fan. Though the band broke up in 2018, all three of its principal songwriters have kept going: Mike Caridi co-runs the label Double Double Whammy and has his own project, the Glow; Dave Benton is Trace Mountains, whose new album HOUSE OF CONFUSION is out today; and Nick Corbo has just released his debut full-length as Spirit Was, Heaven’s Just A Cloud. (Greg Rutkin, LVL UP’s drummer, has played with all three of his former bandmate’s new ventures.)
Stereogum

Björk’s New Pandemic Album Will Be Ideal For Clubbing In The Living Room

Björk has started to talk about her next album, which will be her first since 2017’s Utopia. In a new interview (as pointed out by a Björk fanpage) that will air prior to some livestreamed performances with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, she said that the new album will be ideal for clubbing in the living room, a restriction brought about because of the pandemic. She said it’s “for people who are making clubs at home in their living room, restricted to their ‘Christmas bubble.'” She compared the sound of the album to “a man who was headbanging, then sat down again and had another glass of red wine, and everyone is home by ten o’clock, done with the dancing and everything.”
Stereogum

Jay And The Americans Singer Jay Black Dead At 82

Jay And The Americans lead singer Jay Black has died at the age of 82. As Rolling Stone reports, his family said that he passed away from complications with pneumonia. Jay Black was born David Blatt in 1938 in Brooklyn. When he joined Jay And The Americans in 1962, he replaced the group’s original lead singer, Jay Traynor, and took on the name Jay Black. Jay And The Americans went on to have a number of doo-wop-leaning hits throughout the 1960s, including “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” and “This Magic Moment,” all of which hit the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. When the Beatles played their first show in America in 1964 in Washington, DC, Jay And The Americans opened for them.
Stereogum

Midlake – “Meanwhile…”

Midlake’s last album, Antiphon, was released in 2013, and it saw guitarist Eric Pulido stepping up into a new role as lead singer after the departure of the band’s first singer. The members of the band have had some excursions since then, but went on hiatus and haven’t released another album since. But today they’re announcing a new full-length, FOR THE SAKE OF BETHEL WOODS, which will be out in March. It was produced by John Congleton and takes inspiration from the site of the original Woodstock, which is where Midlake’s Jesse Chandler grew up after his father moved there permanently after attending the fest in 1969.
Stereogum

Watch Coldplay Cover Pearl Jam’s “Nothingman” In Seattle

Coldplay’s Chris Martin sang Pearl Jam’s “Nothingman” with Eddie Vedder at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016. And last night, when Coldplay played the grand opening of Seattle’s new Climate Pledge Arena in a sold-out show livestreamed by Amazon, they took the opportunity to perform “Nothingman” again. “So because we’re...
Stereogum

Bat Fangs – “Talk Tough”

Bat Fangs, the duo of Ex Hex’s Betsy Wright and Flesh Wounds’ Laura King, make a form of hard-stomping power-pop, uniting garagey indie-pop aesthetics with rip-snorting Cheap Trick swagger. Four years ago, the duo released a whomp-ass self-titled debut album. On Friday, Bat Fangs return with their sophomore LP Queen Of My World, and more asses will be stomped.
Stereogum

Hear Two Jonny Greenwood Songs From The Power Of The Dog

Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood has shared two new songs, “West” and “25 Years,” from his forthcoming soundtrack to the Jane Campion-directed film The Power Of The Dog. “The main thought I kept returning to was that this film is set in the modern era,” Greenwood said in a statement about The Power Of The Dog, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a rancher named Phil Burbank.
Stereogum

Lady Dan – “Just The Two Of Us” (Bill Withers Cover)

Lady Dan, the project of Austin-based musician Tyler Dozier, released their debut album I Am The Prophet earlier this year. Today, Dozier is back with a cover of Bill Withers’ “Just The Two Of Us.” It’s a plodding and ominous take on the track, and it comes with a horror-inspired music video just in time for Halloween. Dozier, who directed the video herself, explains:
Stereogum

Anxious – “In April”

The Connecticut band Anxious are a fun little puzzle: They’re a hardcore band, but they don’t play hardcore. The members of Anxious all come from the hardcore world, and they mostly tour and play shows in that world. (The band shares members with One Step Closer, who just released the great debut album This Place You Know.) But Anxious’ sound pulls more from ’00s emo and pop-punk, though bits of hardcore sometimes show through. Their sound is sweet and sloppy and extremely catchy, and there’s a whole lot of joy in it.
