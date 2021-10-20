CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow issues statement on throat injury before game vs. Ravens

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t meet with the media in the week leading up to a Week 6 win in Detroit, but met with reporters after the victory.

Now he’s back to not meeting with the media.

Burrow took a precautionary trip to the hospital after a Week 5 loss to Green Bay due to a potential throat injury, so he followed doctor’s orders that week before the game in Detroit.

But Wednesday, Burrow missed a normal meeting with the media that the team attributed to a throat injury once again.

Later, Burrow himself issued a statement, as recorded by Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer:

Prior to this, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor answered a question about the strange development, per ESPN’s Ben Baby: “The doctors said he should rest a little bit more, so that’s what we’re going to do.”

Burrow didn’t do any cadence work in the week leading up to the game in Detroit and he probably won’t do any this week because the team is on the road again, this time in Baltimore. But a mic’d up segment during that win over the Lions and his post-game presser both made him sound fine.

Like the hospital trip itself, this is probably abundance of caution territory for the team.

