NFL

Raiders add veteran OL DJ Fluker to practice squad

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The same day the six-game suspension was lifted for DJ Fluker, he was in Las Vegas trying out for the Raiders. The team summarily signed the veteran offensive lineman to their practice squad. Fluker was on the field today for the team’s first practice of the week according to media in attendance.

The Alabama product was selected by the Chargers 11th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft, just ahead of the Raiders at 12th overall.

The 6-5, 342-pounder played his first two seasons at right tackle for the Chargers before moving to guard. He played two more seasons in San Diego before signing with the Giants and then spent two seasons in Seattle.

Last season he was back at right tackle, starting 8 games for the Ravens.

It’s no secret the right side has been a major issue for the Raiders with guard Denzelle Good going down with an injury and rookie Alex Leatherwood struggling at right tackle. His struggles prompted a move to right guard, bringing in long time backup Brandon Parker to play right tackle. That combination has not been stellar either.

We’ll see if Fluker ultimately gets brought up to the active roster to replace either Leatherwood or Parker in the starting lineup.

Ballers & Busters for Raiders Week 7 vs Eagles

For the second week in a row, the Raiders dominated their opponent and looked better than they have at just about any point over the past four years. This dominating performance had them outscore the Eagles 30-0 over two quarters. There are a lot of heroes in such a performance, so let’s get to it.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

