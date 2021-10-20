CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clyde Drexler, Chris Paul highlight second day of NBA 75 honorees

By Ben DuBose
 6 days ago
AP Photo/Tim Johnson

Former Houston Rockets players Clyde Drexler, Chris Paul, Scottie Pippen, and Rick Barry were among 25 names announced Wednesday during part two of the three-part “NBA 75” reveal. The NBA 75 is the league’s official 75th anniversary team honoring the 75 greatest players in league history, as selected by a panel of media and current and former players, coaches, general managers, and team executives.

Each day on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the league’s plan is to announce 25 of the NBA 75 names. TNT will announce the remaining 25 players on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Central.

With the latest reveal, 50 players on the list of 75 are now known. Tuesday’s announcement included five players with Houston ties — Hakeem Olajuwon, James Harden, Moses Malone, Elvin Hayes, and Charles Barkley. See below for the full lists from Tuesday and Wednesday.

Of the nine former Rockets named to the NBA 75 list thus far, seven are also in the Basketball Hall of Fame, while the other two (Harden and Paul) are not yet eligible because they are still playing in the league. Each of those two is a virtual lock to join the others after their career ends.

Pippen and Barry each spent very limited time in Houston, with Pippen playing one abbreviated season there in 1999 and Barry two at the end of his career from 1978 through 1980. The other seven players had more distinguished accomplishments with the Rockets.

Detailed information regarding the Houston careers of each legend is available in our newly released all-time Rockets roster.

