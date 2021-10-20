CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry calls his shooting night 'trash' after win vs. Lakers

By Mike Mavredakis
 6 days ago
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors went to the Staples Center and left with a win Tuesday on the back of a Steph Curry triple-double and Nemanja Bjelica double-double. Despite his stat-sheet stuffing performance, Curry said he played “like trash” after finishing 5-for-21 on the night. Even with his rough shooting display, Curry still contributed 10 assists, 10 rebounds and three steals on the night.

“I played like trash, shot the ball terribly, but if we can win a game like that where we create some good shots and just stuck with it defensively against a good team, that’s a good omen for us,” Curry said.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis each put in 33-plus point, 11-rebound nights but the Los Angeles Lakers bench contributed just 29 points in the loss – the Warriors bench, for comparison, put up 55. The Warriors outscored the Lakers 38 to 29 on 63.2% shooting in the fourth quarter, icing the win. If the team can ride shooting performances like that, even when Curry is not necessarily putting the ball in the net like he normally does, they can beat anybody.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

