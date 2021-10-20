CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Boston's Jaylen Brown is excited to get on the court, but is taking care with his health

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wRDUw_0cXQa3ik00

All-Star Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown looked as good as anyone on the team in preseason despite having surgery on his wrist in the offseason, and seemed ready to attack the looming 2021-22 NBA season with renewed vigor. And then he came down with COVID-19.

The rising veteran had to go into a 10-day quarantine per NBA rules governing their health and safety protocols. And it wasn’t entirely a period of asymptomatic rest for Brown, who spoke to the press about his experience with the viral malady ahead of the season opener on Wednesday morning. And even with his status for playing in said opener not yet certain, the Georgia native was upbeat.

“I’m pretty excited for our team to start the journey,” relayed Brown.

The Cal-Berkeley product shared that, contrary to early reports of his case being asymptomatic, he’d actually had to deal with some impingement on his breathing.

“I had some small symptoms. For the most part, the most concerning was my breathing. I had to really focus to get my breathing back to normal. That was the most concerning thing to me. But, the more I focused on it, the better I was able to gain more efficiency in it.”

“But, for the most part (I had) mild symptoms, nothing to concern,” he added.

Brown remained optimistic his post-COVID-19 recovery might go better than his fellow star forward Jayson Tatum’s did, which required a considerable period for the Duke product to fully get his wind back.

“Everybody’s body is different. Hopefully, it doesn’t take me as long as it did Jayson, but talking to him, he definitely had to use an inhaler. (The Celtics) have one available for me if I need one — hopefully, I won’t have to use it, but we’ll see. I feel pretty good for the most part just coming off of quarantine.”

“There’s obviously concerns, risk of injury,” added the Marietta native. “Some of the coaching staff are concerned it might be too soon (to return).”

Brown made it clear he would continue to investigate whether his body was truly ready for NBA-level play after the absence his positive COVID-19 case required.

And while we may not necessarily see the Cal-Berkeley product on the court for the season opener, an abundance of caution is absolutely the right call after such a COVID-19 cursed season.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum to be drug tested after buff photo, Donovan Mitchell jokes

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is for the upcoming NBA season. Too ready that, according to Donovan Mitchell, he needs to get drug tested. After a series of photos of a swole Jayson Tatum went around on social media and literally broke Twitter (you get it), the Utah Jazz star poked fun at his huge transformation saying that he’ll be called up for a drug test in no time.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Nesmith breaks Jayson Tatum’s insane 3-point record

Move over Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics have a new king shooter in second-year guard Aaron Nesmith. Nesmith made the proclamation himself as he revealed that he broke Tatum’s practice record for the most 3-pointers without missing two in a row. According to the 22 year old, he just made 244 3-pointers during Monday’s practice.
NBA
matadornetwork.com

You have to see how A$AP Ferg and Jaylen Brown have redesigned Harlem’s Rucker Park

Rapper A$AP Ferg has once again given back to his hometown and redesigned one of Harlem’s most infamous places, Greg Marius Court at Holcombe Rucker Park. The rapper teamed up with the NBA Players Association (NBPA) and the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation to redesign the park. A$AP Ferg also had help from Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
chatsports.com

Jaylen Brown back and Grant Williams getting a start in tonight's season opener

As expected center Robert Williams and point guard Marcus Smart will Jayson Tatum in tonight's starting line-up versus old friends Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, and the New York Knicks. Al Horford is still out due to COVID, but in a welcome surprise Jaylen Brown will be back tonight. That leaves...
NBA
chatsports.com

Jaylen Brown (health protocols) Will Start Wednesday

Https://twitter.com/ChrisForsberg_/status/1450853138982969359. The Celtics will open their season Wednesday night vs. the Knicks, and they will have Brown in the lineup. He was initially listed as questionable after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, but he has cleared protocols and will be available to start. Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, and Robert Williams have been announced as the other members of the starting five.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown's Status For The Celtics-Knicks Game

The Boston Celtics have announced that Jaylen Brown will play in the season-opener against the New York Knicks. View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics announced good news on Wednesday when they Tweeted out that All-Star Jaylen Brown will play in the team's first game of the season against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday evening.
NBA
chatsports.com

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Expected To Play

The Boston Celtics announced that shooting guard, Jaylen Brown, will play in the season opener against the Knicks. #NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown will play in tonight’s season-opener at MSG. Coach Udoka says Jaylen looks “impressively fine” from a physical standpoint considering how he’s only been out of isolation for a...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jaylen Brown
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown will start, play in Wednesday’s season opener against New York, per Ime Udoka

NEW YORK — The Celtics are a step closer to full strength and they’ll have both their All-Stars available for Wednesday’s season opener against the Knicks. Boston coach Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown, who was questionable for the game, will play in the 7:30 p.m. game at Madison Square Garden. Udoka added Brown will likely see shorter stretches of minutes after having to go through his 10-day quarantine.
NBA
chatsports.com

Celtics Jaylen Brown Questionable For Wednesday’s Debut

The Boston Celtics announce forward Jaylen Brown is questionable to play ahead of Wednesday’s season opener with the New York Knicks. #NEBHInjuryReport for Opening Night tomorrow vs. New York:. Jaylen Brown (Post Health & Safety Protocols Recovery) – QUESTIONABLE. Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT. Brown was placed...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Berkeley
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum Takes Blame For The Boston Celtics' Loss To The New York Knicks While Praising Jaylen Brown: "He Carried Us Tonight... He Was Unbelievable. I Wish I Could've Done My Part."

We're just 2 days into the NBA season, and we already have a contender for game of the season. The Boston Celtics arrived at Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks. In a thrilling double-overtime affair, the Knicks vanquished the Celtics, after a Derrick Rose dagger to end the game 138-134.
NBA
MassLive.com

How Celtics’ Jaylen Brown dazzled in career-best night vs. Knicks and what he’s looking for in Boston’s next game

NEW YORK — The plan was to ease Jaylen Brown back into action, at least partly. The 24-year-old All-Star was fresh out of quarantine after contracting COVID-19, unsure if he was even able to go for the season opener Wednesday. C’s coach Ime Udoka said they were going to give him shorter stints to alleviate any stress that comes with the physicality of NBA ball.
NBA
nbcboston.com

Celtics-Knicks Takeaways: Jaylen Brown's Career Night Not Enough

Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Jaylen Brown's career night not enough originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics have begun their 75th season in the same fashion as their first: With a loss. This was no ordinary opener, however, as the Celtics and New York Knicks put on a show in...
NBA
NESN

Even Jaylen Brown Was Surprised By His Monster Game In Celtics’ Opener

No one would have criticized Jaylen Brown if he was a relative non-factor Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. Brown was a day removed from his week-plus quarantine period when the Celtics opened their 2021-22 regular season against the New York Knicks. In addition to missing valuable team-building time, Brown potentially was going to be subject to diminished stamina and cardiovascular health due to his bout with COVID-19.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Jaylen Brown's refreshed mindset already paying dividends

The fact that Jaylen Brown scored a career-high 46 points in a career-high 46 minutes -- all on a night when the team planned to "manage" his minutes coming off a bout with COVID -- was simply absurd. But here’s one reason we were not completely stunned that Brown produced...
NBA
NESN

Where Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Rank Among NBA’s Top Scoring Duos

It’s not exactly a surprise the Boston Celtics have been led early on by the scoring contributions of stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Most recently, Tatum (40) and Brown (31) combine for 71 points in Monday’s overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets. The organization is now 5-0 when Tatum and Brown score 30-plus each, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Max Lederman.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy