You Can Watch This Week’s Halloween Episode of “Chucky” for Free Right Here! [Video]

Halloween II has always stood in the long shadow of its practically perfect predecessor. In many ways, it is a meaner film than the original. While the first has more in the way of trick or treating, carving jack o’ lanterns, and teenage mischief, the sequel is the razor blades in apples, carved up bodies, and carnage following a drunken teenage party. Halloween begins as a long day’s journey into night. Halloween II is almost entirely the dark, seemingly endless night of terror. Even the horror film playing on television is darker—the brutal and visceral Night of the Living Dead as opposed to the more innocuous 50’s terror The Thing from Another World. While the first film is largely populated by optimistic teenagers and children with wild imaginations, Halloween II is filled with tired and cynical adults. This is Halloween after hours, and they are vicious hours.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO