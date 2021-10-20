CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

You Can Watch This Week’s Halloween Episode of “Chucky” for Free Right Here! [Video]

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second episode of Don Mancini’s “Chucky” series premiered on both USA and SYFY last night, and if you missed it or don’t have cable, it’s now streaming free on YouTube!. The brand new episode, titled “Give Me Something Good to Eat,” is set on Halloween night. In the...

bloody-disgusting.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

The Best Supernatural Horror Movies and Shows on Netflix

Pumpkin spice lattes, changing leaves, and scary movies: October is back, and this year, we’re mixing up the movies and television shows that we watch on Netflix, and there’s nothing quite as spine-tingling as the supernatural. Article continues below advertisement. Many classic horror films fall into the paranormal category, and...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Netflix's You Season 3, Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer

If you love high stakes, you're in luck. A lot of the best shows and movies coming out this week are dealing with matters of life and death. In Season 2 of Netflix's Another Life, the whole planet is at stake. Killers are on the loose in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer, Netflix's You, and technically HBO's Succession. If that's not your speed, you do have a few great options: Apple TV+ is dropping a cool new Todd Haynes-directed documentary on The Velvet Underground, and NBC is wife-swapping whole families in Home Sweet Home.
NFL
MovieWeb

Chucky Cast Talks Resurrecting the Killer Doll This Halloween [Exclusive]

Chucky's back, Jack! And he's ready to play. The iconic killer doll returns in his first-ever TV series, which premieres tonight, October 12, on both Syfy and USA. Knife in hand, the not so 'good guy' has some new friends and a lot of old foes to contend with as play time turns to slay time. Joining Chucky are franchise newcomers Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Bjorgvin Arnarson. We recently caught up with the young cast to find out what it was like working with Chucky.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Antosca
Person
Zackary Arthur
Person
Fiona Dourif
Person
Don Mancini
Person
Jennifer Tilly
Person
Devon Sawa
Chestnut Hill Local

Chucky TV Series livestream free every episode

“Chucky” is premiering the first episode of its first season on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 10 pm ET. The iconic killer doll is making the leap to TV with the new Syfy series Chucky, which arrives just in time for spooky season. LIVE AIR at: https://bit.ly/3oXjJ6w. The show unfolds in...
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Antlers’: Watch a Monster Rip a Bully to Pieces in Vicious First Clip [Video]

Get ready for a crowded Halloween weekend as Searchlight Pictures is set to finally release Antlers, their creature feature from director Scott Cooper and producer Guillermo del Toro, in theaters this coming Friday, October 29, 2021. In Antlers, a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the...
TV & VIDEOS
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Halloween Kills’: Watch the Winner of the “Face the Shape” Contest Get Brutally Murdered by Michael Myers! [Video]

Earlier this month we told you about the #FaceTheShapeContest, which had die-hard Michael Myers fans from across the country submit videos of themselves on TikTok and Instagram explaining why they are the franchise’s biggest fan, while also providing their best horror scream. “Similar to Dr. Loomis, Murtha became obsessed with...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Design#Free Shipping#Syfy#American#Channel Zero
bloody-disgusting.com

[Review] This Week’s Halloween Episode of “Chucky” Is a Killer Treat!

With introductions and setup out of the way, our favorite Good Guy doll can cut loose. Literally. Episode two of “Chucky”, “Give Me Something Good to Eat,” deepens character dynamics, unleashes Chucky’s personality in full force, sharpens its narrative, and gives the pint-sized murderer a loathsome target. More importantly, Chucky...
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

The Longest Night: The Original ‘Halloween II’ at 40

Halloween II has always stood in the long shadow of its practically perfect predecessor. In many ways, it is a meaner film than the original. While the first has more in the way of trick or treating, carving jack o’ lanterns, and teenage mischief, the sequel is the razor blades in apples, carved up bodies, and carnage following a drunken teenage party. Halloween begins as a long day’s journey into night. Halloween II is almost entirely the dark, seemingly endless night of terror. Even the horror film playing on television is darker—the brutal and visceral Night of the Living Dead as opposed to the more innocuous 50’s terror The Thing from Another World. While the first film is largely populated by optimistic teenagers and children with wild imaginations, Halloween II is filled with tired and cynical adults. This is Halloween after hours, and they are vicious hours.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Capcom
FOX8 News

Here are the top-grossing scary movies of the last 20 Halloweens

(WGHP) — October is a month for all things spooky, and for a lot of people that means hunkering down with some popcorn and some frightful flicks. Despite being the prime season for it, horror movies don’t usually spell box office domination, even in October. But reliably, a scary flick will always creep into the […]
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Hulu Reveals Tragic Origin of Uluh, the Mysterious Figure Who Has Been Haunting Huluween! [Video]

It’s Halloweentime and Hulu continues to celebrate with the best of them with their annual Huluween event, this time being haunted by a malevolent presence!. “Uluh, an evil spirit, has been watching from inside as brave viewers sign-in to catch their favorite Halloween classics, or find new ones to satisfy their hunger for fear,” revealed the press release.
TV & VIDEOS
bloody-disgusting.com

Carving Out Comic Book Movie History With ‘Blade’ [Horror Queers Podcast]

After heading back to the ’30s to check in with Countess Zaleska in Lambert Hillyer’s queer horror classic Dracula’s Daughter and hitting the road with Steve Zahn and Paul Walker in Joy Ride, we went back to Haddonfield to discuss David Gordon Green’s 2018 sequel Halloween. Now we’re heading back to the ’90s to discuss everyone’s favorite vampire-killing Marvel superhero: Blade!
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Will Tonight’s Episode of “Chucky” Turn Jake Into a Murderer? [Video]

Charles Lee Ray, errrr, Chucky continues to toy with Jake in tonight’s episode of “Chucky”, which airs at 10 pm est on SYFY. Here is the promo to go along with a few images from tonight’s episode. Co-founded Bloody Disgusting in 2001. Producer on Southbound, the V/H/S quadrilogy, SiREN, Under...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy