CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

WATCH: Kai Havertz adds a third for Chelsea against Malmö

By Fellipe Miranda
SB Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a simple Chelsea counterattack started by Callum Hudson-Odoi’s interception in our half, the...

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jamie Carragher leaves Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man United and Liverpool combined XI

Jamie Carragher left Cristiano Ronaldo out of a combined Manchester United and Liverpool starting line-up ahead of the two clubs clashing in the Premier League on Sunday.The former Liverpool player chose Mason Greenwood to lead hiscollection of forwards with Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Sadio Mane also goal scoring options.Carragher also selected Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. When asked why he left out Ronaldo, he told Sky Sports: “How can you not put Ronaldo in, in terms of what he’s done, legendary figure? I’m talking about actually right now, today, I’d...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand pinpoints Man United’s biggest problem after ‘embarrassing’ defeat to Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United lack an identity after their “embarrassing” 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.The Red Devils were humbled at Old Trafford on Sunday with the Norwegian now clinging onto his job after almost three years in charge.And speaking on his Five podcast, Ferdinand has opened up on what Solskjaer’s United are missing. “I’ve been there, we got beat 6-1 at home by Man City. But we had an identity to fall back on in a couple of weeks,” Ferdinand said. “This is the problem for this team, they’re struggling to find an identity and who they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba's public criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United's tactics 'doesn't sit well' with former club captain Rio Ferdinand, as he admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with French star after Leicester outburst

Rio Ferdinand admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with Paul Pogba and his recent public outburst had he been his team-mate. The Frenchman spoke candidly in a post-match interview after Manchester United's 4-2 defeat at Leicester City. Speaking to the BBC after their loss at the King Power Stadium - their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Leeds United - Q&A with SB Nation’s Through It All Together

It’s been an easy road thus far for Arsenal in the League Cup, compared to the Premier League at least. The Gunners easily put West Bromwich Albion away behind a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hatrick on route to a 6-0 victory. Then Arsenal defeated League One side AFC Wimbledon 3-0 with goals from Lacazette, Smith Rowe, & Nketiah. It’ll be another home round for the Gunners as Leeds United visits with a spot in the quaterfinals on the line.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai Havertz
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Utter Domination Of Manchester United

Liverpool and Manchester United came into the match on very different runs of form. Liverpool had been flying, especially on the offensive end of the pitch, while Ole Gunnar Solskjær was under immense pressure after uninspiring performances and disappointing results. Jürgen Klopp’s side went for the throat, scoring early and often in a match that Liverpool utterly dominated.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool humiliation joins Manchester United’s heaviest Premier League defeats

Manchester United have crashed to an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool to pile the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at a shellshocked Old Trafford, with some home fans having already left before a miserable afternoon was made worse by the dismissal of half-time substitute Paul Pogba for a foul on Naby Keita.Here, the PA news agency charts eight other heavy losses United have suffered in the Premier League.Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20, 1996Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: “It’s A Really Good Day”

A 5-0 Liverpool victory at Old Trafford is probably one of those things that people write poems about. Luckily for us, we got to see the poetry in action this weekend. With a Salah hat-trick, and stunning goals from both Jota and Keita, it’s almost — if it weren’t for Pogba’s ugly challenge on Keita and Keita’s subsequent injury — worth describing as a perfect game. The boss took time to talk about what the win meant for him and the team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#German
Yardbarker

Romelu Lukaku set to return for Chelsea against Brentford

The international break is almost over, and we’re close enough to the weekend to start thinking about who might start for Chelsea when they take on Brentford on Saturday night. One doubt for the game was Romelu Lukaku, who had withdrawn from the Belgium squad after their Nations League semi...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah’s season so far – a player in the form of his life

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and his form has led to him being hailed as currently the best player in the world.The Egypt international, who grabbed a hat-trick in Sunday’s 5-0 Premier League win at Manchester United has scored in every game bar one this campaign.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Salah’s season so far.Form of his lifeSalah has scored 15 goals in 13 appearances. The only team to prevent him finding the net are Burnley, back on August 21. By comparison, in his first year at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

WATCH: Pernille Harder makes it 2-1 Chelsea against Juventus

Juventus found the tying goal still in the first half, and Chelsea had to fight hard for a second. It came to fruition via Pernille Harder, after a great run from the attacker to start the offensive move and a Sam Kerr shot whose rebound fell to Europe’s best player.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Chelsea attacker Havertz on Malmo goal: I'll always be ready when called upon

Kai Havertz insists he will always be ready to deliver for Chelsea. The German came off the bench to score Chelsea's third goal in their 4-0 win over Malmo on Wednesday night. Speaking to BT Sport, Havertz said: "For us it is a very good result, to score four in our stadium is always good, it gives us confidence, we have to keep on going, recover well and be fresh on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy