Great news for fans of Southern-styled chain comfort food: Cracker Barrel is here. The nationally-known home for country kitsch and sturdy dishes like biscuits and gravy has expanded to Hollywood — via a ghost kitchen. And while plans for a flagship rustic LA location, complete with the rocking chairs on the front porch, are still a ways off (or ever) for the Tennessee-based company, fans can now get dishes like chicken and dumplings, country fried steak, and hashbrown casserole sent right to their front door.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO