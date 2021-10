More than $5 billion in bitcoin transactions has been tied to the top ten ransomware variants, according to a report released by the US Treasury on Friday. The department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCen) and Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) released two reports illustrating just how lucrative cybercrime related to ransomware has become for the gangs behind them. Parts of the report are based on suspicious activity reports (SAR) financial services firms filed to the US government.

