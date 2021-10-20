Magofna sworn in as representative

The new U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York was officially sworn into office on Monday. Trini Ross was nominated for the position by President Joe Biden on July 26th and unanimously confirmed by the Senate on September 30th. President Biden signed Ross' commission on October 5th, and Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford administered the oath of office to Ross on Monday. Ross says, "It is an honor to serve as the United States Attorney for the Western District of New York. I look forward to working with the dedicated staff in our office, as well as our law enforcement partners at the federal, state and local levels, as we all work together to uphold the mission of the Department of Justice. I also look forward to working with our community partners as we strive to make the neighborhoods throughout our district safe and secure for all residents." Ross most recently served as the Director of Investigations, Legal Division, with the National Science Foundation's Office of Inspector General since 2018. She received her Bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Fredonia in 1988.

