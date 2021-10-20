CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magofna sworn in as representative

By Ferdie De La Torre
Saipan Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorina L. Magofna (D-Saipan) promised yesterday to “look beyond party lines” when making important decisions on legislations that affect the well-being and interests of people in the Commonwealth. “I am hopeful and optimistic that all of my colleagues here share the same notion of looking beyond party lines,” said...

Saipan Tribune

Palacios to run as governor

Lt. Gov. Arnold Indalecio Palacios confirmed yesterday that he will be running for governor with Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang as his running mate for the November 2022 election. Palacios, a Republican, told the media that he and Apatang will be running “at this point” as an independent slate. Palacios...
ELECTIONS
Saipan Tribune

Magofna handily prevails

Corina L. Magofna of the NMI Democratic Party was just 34 votes shy of securing victory last November, but this time she led the absentee voting, early voting, and election day voting to handily defeat Grace “Pitu” Sablan Vaiagae of the NMI Republican Party, 1,217-808 votes, during Saturday’s special election for a House of Representatives Precinct 3 seat.
ELECTIONS
Saipan Tribune

BREAKING NEWS: CEC certifies Magofna win

The Commonwealth Election Commission’s commissioners have certified the special election results in which Corina L. Magofna of the NMI Democratic Party won over Grace “Pitu” Sablan Vaiagae of the NMI Republican Party, 1,217-808, for a House of Representatives Precinct 3 seat. More details of the special election to follow. Disclaimer:...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
chautauquatoday.com

Ross Sworn In as U.S. Attorney for WDNY

The new U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York was officially sworn into office on Monday. Trini Ross was nominated for the position by President Joe Biden on July 26th and unanimously confirmed by the Senate on September 30th. President Biden signed Ross' commission on October 5th, and Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford administered the oath of office to Ross on Monday. Ross says, "It is an honor to serve as the United States Attorney for the Western District of New York. I look forward to working with the dedicated staff in our office, as well as our law enforcement partners at the federal, state and local levels, as we all work together to uphold the mission of the Department of Justice. I also look forward to working with our community partners as we strive to make the neighborhoods throughout our district safe and secure for all residents." Ross most recently served as the Director of Investigations, Legal Division, with the National Science Foundation's Office of Inspector General since 2018. She received her Bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Fredonia in 1988.
U.S. POLITICS
State
Hawaii State
pncguam.com

Tony Babauta sworn in as Democratic Party of Guam chairman

The Democratic Party of Guam Wednesday evening hosted a virtual inauguration for its incoming party leaders. On Saturday, October 22, 2021, the Democratic Party of Guam held its party elections for its leadership positions, as well members of the Central Executive Committee, and leadership of the Young Democrats of Guam.
WORLD
Saipan Tribune

Kilili to seek re-election under the Democratic Party

Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) will be seeking his 8th term as the CNMI’s delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives under the NMI Democratic Party. Sablan, who is in the U.S. mainland right now, disclosed during a Zoom conference over the weekend that he already submitted, via email, to NMI Democratic Party chair Nola K. Hix, his intent to seek re-election as a Democrat.
U.S. POLITICS
alicetx.com

Interacters sworn in

SAN DIEGO - Twelve San Diego Independent School District students were officially sworn in as the charter members of the Vaquero Interact Club. The 12 interacters are the first to swear an oath to help their community and the world through service projects as their family watched. The interacters are sponsored by the San Diego Rotary Club. Their managers are Belinda Vera and Lamar Vela.
SAN DIEGO, TX
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS
Republican Party
Politics
U.S. House of Representatives
MSNBC

Marjorie Taylor Greene says more about Jan. 6 than she probably intended

As Donald Trump and his partisan allies got to work rewriting the history of Jan. 6, they targeted core truths about the attack on the Capitol. It wasn't a "riot," they said, it should instead be seen as a "protest." Those responsible for the violence shouldn't be seen as insurrectionists, they added, but rather as innocent tourists who are being unfairly persecuted.
ADVOCACY
NBC News

Trump urges judge to block IRS from handing over his tax returns to Congress

WASHINGTON — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump urged a federal judge late Tuesday to block the Treasury Department and the IRS from giving his tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee. Trump's taxes have long been the Democrats' "white whale," the lawyers said. The reason given by...
POTUS
Axios

Some Jan. 6 witnesses spill for investigators

Steve Bannon's refusal to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Select Committee overshadows the fact that other key witnesses are providing reams of evidence to investigators. Why it matters: Four years of investigative stonewalling by the Trump administration had a demoralizing effect on Democrats, leaving the impression congressional...
U.S. POLITICS

