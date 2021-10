UPDATE: Federal Judge Sides With Douglas County Schools On Face Mask Requirements Lawsuit (CBS4) – A federal judge is expected to rule Tuesday on a request by the Douglas County School District for a temporary restraining order to block new relaxed mask rules imposed by the county’s Board of Health. In highly conservative Douglas County, mask requirements have been the subject of loud and large protests. Now the debate has moved to U.S District Court. Attorneys for the school district, on behalf of students with disabilities — asked a federal judge to temporarily halt the relaxation of rules put in place by...

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO