Malou Malasarte dominated the B division of the TakeCare Badminton Open 2021 after taking home two titles over the weekend at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium. The 42-year-old businesswoman first topped the women’s singles after beating Rowena Houck in the finals. Malasarte and Houck were locked in a dead heat in the first set before the former eventually pulled out a 21-20 victory.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO