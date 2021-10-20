CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Officials: Items linked to Laundrie, potential remains found

By CURT ANDERSON
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHsBs_0cXQYbRp00
Missing Traveler FILE - This Aug. 12, 2021 file photo from video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park. Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him, has been charged with unauthorized use of a debit card as searchers continue looking for him in Florida swampland, federal authorities announced Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (The Moab Police Department via AP, File) (Uncredited)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Items believed to belong to Brian Laundrie and potential human remains were found Wednesday at a Florida wilderness park during the search for clues in the slaying of Gabby Petito during the couple's cross-country road trip, according to law enforcement sources and a Laundrie family attorney.

Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, took part in the search Wednesday with the FBI and police from North Port, Florida, more than a month after Laundrie was reported missing after heading to the vast Carlton Reserve park.

“After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found,” attorney Steven Bertolino said in a text to The Associated Press. “As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area.”

The FBI field office in Tampa also issued a statement on Twitter earlier Wednesday confirming that “items of interest” were found in the Laundrie search but did not describe them further.

"An FBI Evidence Response team is processing the scene. The reserve is closed to the public and no further details are available at this time,” the statement said.

The potential human remains were found near where the items linked to Laundrie were located earlier, according to a law enforcement official. The official could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The FBI scheduled an afternoon news conference in Florida on the discoveries.

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it had been summoned to the reserve but would not comment further.

Laundrie, 23, is a person of interest in the killing of Petito, who was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents while the couple was on a cross-country trip out West.

The case generated enormous public interest but also raised uncomfortable questions over the unequal attention given to the hundreds of cases of Native American and other minority women missing or murdered across the United States. Petito is white.

Petito's body was found Sept. 19 on the edge of Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited. The coroner there concluded she died of strangulation and her body had been where it was found for three or four weeks.

The couple was stopped Aug. 12 by police in Moab, Utah, after they had a physical altercation, but no charges were filed.

Laundrie returned home alone Sept. 1 in the Ford van the couple took on their trip. He was reported missing after telling his parents on Sept. 14 that he was going for a hike in the Carlton Reserve, a nature preserve in Sarasota County that has for weeks been a key area in the search.

The activity Wednesday was focused on the nearby Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where television news reports showed numerous law enforcement vehicles arriving and a tent set up inside the woods. The location is where a Ford Mustang that Laundrie drove to the wilderness was found.

Laundrie is charged in a federal Wyoming indictment with unauthorized use of a debit card, which would allow authorities to arrest him if he is found alive.

It alleges Laundrie used a Capital One Bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000. It does not say to whom the card belonged or what type of charges were made.

_____

Associated Press writer Mike Balsamo in Washington contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Authorities to present findings in 'Rust' movie-set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Investigators plan to discuss their initial findings Wednesday in the fatal movie-set shooting in which Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, killing a cinematographer and wounding the director. The news conference by Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies promises...
SANTA FE, NM
WOKV

Family: Deputy's conviction for killing is 'partial justice'

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The family of a mentally ill man who died in a California police shooting received only partial justice after jurors convicted a sheriff's deputy of assault with a gun but deadlocked on a charge of voluntary manslaughter, their attorney said. Andrew Hall could now face...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WOKV

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

DENVER — (AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation — a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don’t identify as male or female — and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
WOKV

Woman in Thailand's high-rise cuts rope holding painters

BANGKOK — (AP) — A resident of a high-rise condominium in Thailand cut the support rope for two painters, apparently angry she wasn't told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them, police said Wednesday. The woman is facing attempted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
WOKV

Coroner IDs suspect in Boise mall shooting that killed 2

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The suspect in a Boise mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday. The Ada County Coroner identified the suspected shooter as Jacob Bergquist, a 27-year-old Boise man. Coroner Dotti Owens said Bergquist's cause of death was still pending, but he died late Tuesday morning at a hospital.
BOISE, ID
WOKV

Familiar drive pushes migrant caravan through Mexico

HUIXTLA, Mexico — (AP) — After three days of walking along a scorching highway in southern Mexico, a couple thousand migrants decided to rest here Tuesday, receive medical attention for badly blistered feet, wash clothing in the river and doze in any shade they could find. Nitza Maldonado and Omar...
IMMIGRATION
WOKV

Officer convicted in fatal shooting of mentally ill man

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — A California police officer was convicted Tuesday of assault with a firearm in the 2018 fatal shooting of an unarmed mentally ill man who was shot nine times while driving away from police in a wealthy San Francisco suburb. An attorney for the man's family...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WOKV

Anti-telescope protesters oppose US attorney pick for Hawaii

HONOLULU — (AP) — Some Native Hawaiians are objecting to President Joe Biden’s choice for U.S. attorney in the 50th state, saying Clare Connors treated dozens of elders like criminals when her office prosecuted them for blocking a road while protesting the construction of a telescope in Hawaii. “She has...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ap#The Associated Press#Native American
WOKV

California county closes In-N-Out over vaccine verification

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. — (AP) — Another California county closed down an In-N-Out restaurant on Tuesday because the popular burger chain refuses to enforce COVID-19 vaccination rules. Contra Costa County health officials indefinitely shut the Pleasant Hill restaurant after it ignored repeated warnings to verify that customers who wanted to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Officials describe threats following 2020 election

PHOENIX — (AP) — Election officials told a congressional committee Tuesday they've received graphic threats to their safety since the 2020 election and warned that pressure on election workers is a threat to democracy. Experienced election administrators are increasingly leaving the field as they face unsupported accusations of manipulating election...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WOKV

Defense says American charged in Ghosn pay case not involved

TOKYO — (AP) — The defense for former Nissan executive Greg Kelly said Wednesday there was no evidence or motives linking him to alleged under-reporting of his ex-boss Carlos Ghosn’s compensation. Kelly’s chief defense lawyer, Yoichi Kitamura, said in wrapping up the defense’s arguments that Kelly is innocent and he...
ECONOMY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
36K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy