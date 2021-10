TanHoldings Corp. is known not only as the mother company of several other companies in the CNMI that provide employment and help the economy grow but it is also a powerhouse when it comes to its soft skills—well-known for not only donating to many worthy causes but also engaging the community in many ways, whether it’s about taking care of the environment through beach cleanups, to promoting health and wellness through fun runs and bike runs and organizing sports activities that benefit the young and old.

