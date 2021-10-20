CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Palacios to run as governor

By Ferdie De La Torre
Saipan Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Gov. Arnold Indalecio Palacios confirmed yesterday that he will be running for governor with Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang as his running mate for the November 2022 election. Palacios, a Republican, told the media that he and Apatang will be running “at this point” as an independent slate....

www.saipantribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Saipan Tribune

A blind-eye candidate

It is ridiculous for Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and his running mate to profess they will “rebuild trust in government” when both of them have proven that they can’t be trusted. The lieutenant governor admitted to turning a blind eye to the activities of the governor and even said, “If I didn’t sign [the travel documents], someone else would.” So he turns a blind eye, making him a co-conspirator to the governor’s activities. For the lieutenant governor to say he knew some things were not legal but he “deferred to the [Finance] secretary who assured him it was OK” is asking voters to just turn a blind eye to his blind-eyed negligence.
POLITICS
Saipan Tribune

Magofna sworn in as representative

Corina L. Magofna (D-Saipan) promised yesterday to “look beyond party lines” when making important decisions on legislations that affect the well-being and interests of people in the Commonwealth. “I am hopeful and optimistic that all of my colleagues here share the same notion of looking beyond party lines,” said Magofna...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Corruption#Running Mate#Election Day#Saipan#Republican#The Democratic Party#Commonwealth
Providence Business News

Helena B. Foulkes announces run for governor

PROVIDENCE – Former CVS Health Corp. executive Helena B. Foulkes, a Democrat, has announced her candidacy in Rhode Island’s 2022 gubernatorial election. In a video announcement on Wednesday, Foulkes said that the impact of the pandemic, and “Trumpian divisiveness,” spurred her to throw her hat in the ring. She called for unity and said she intends to rebuild Rhode Island and its economy, with a focus being placed on jobs, education and health care.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Clinton Herald

Republicans vying for Illinois governor looking for running mates

(The Center Square) – Though the gubernatorial primary isn’t until June 2022, Republican candidates vying for their party’s nomination are already looking for who will be their lieutenant governor. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton are up for reelection in November 2022. Four Republicans are looking to challenge...
ILLINOIS STATE
news9.com

Former Republican State Senator To Run As An Independent For Governor

A former Republican state senator announced Tuesday he will file as an independent in his bid to unseat Gov. Kevin Stitt from office. Dr. Ervin Yen said he no longer feels the Oklahoma GOP represents his values. He also said he’s running to bring better health care policy to Oklahomans.
POLITICS
Arkansas Times

Is Sarah Sanders even eligible to run for Arkansas governor?

The Arkansas Constitution sets forth three requirements for anyone who wants to run for governor: Be a U.S. citizen, at least 30 years old and a resident of Arkansas for at least seven years. But that last requirement isn’t as straightforward as it might seem, Central Arkansas attorneys Samual McLelland and James Baxter suggest in a provocative new article for the University of Arkansas School of Law’s “Arkansas Law Notes.”
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
bartlesvilleradio.com

Another Person Running for Oklahoma Governor

Another name has been put in the hat, as the list continues to grow for those running to be Oklahoma's Governor in 2022. Dr. Ervin Yen, a former Republican State Senator, has switched his party affiliation to Independent and says the Republican party doesn't signify what he believes in, as he had this to say.
OKLAHOMA STATE
poncacitynow.com

Stitt’s Campaign Responds to Hofmeister’s Announcement to Run for Governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Stitt’s campaign has issued a response to State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister’s announcement to run for governor. “Under Governor Kevin Stitt’s leadership, the State has increased its funding of public education to historic highs and enacted another teacher pay raise all while lowering taxes and building the State’s largest savings account,” Stitt’s campaign manager, Donelle Harder said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Portland Tribune

Centrist Betsy Johnson running for governor as independent

Columbia County state senator says she wants to provide voters another option to find 'sensible solutions'Sen. Betsy Johnson, a moderate Democrat from Scappoose, announced Thursday, Oct. 14, that she was running for governor in 2022 as an independent. Johnson, a member of the Oregon Legislature since 2001, said in an email announcement that she wanted to be a centrist option between the extremes of a "left-wing liberal" and a "right-wing Trump apologist." "Oregonians are ready to move to the middle where sensible solutions are found," Johnson said. The governor's office will be open in 2022 as Gov. Kate Brown, a...
PORTLAND, OR
mymcmedia.org

Navarro Announces Run for Lieutenant Governor as Baker’s Running Mate

County Councilmember Nancy Navarro will run for Maryland Lieutenant Governor, joining Rushern Baker’s campaign for governor. Navarro has served on the Montgomery County Council since 2009, when she was elected during a special election, and has been re-elected since. She is the first Latina county councilmember and cannot be reelected due to term limits. Navarro was previously a member of the Montgomery County Board of Education.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
TheDailyBeast

NYT Columnist Forms PAC to Run for Oregon Governor

Nicholas Kristof, a columnist for The New York Times, has formed a political action committee to support a run for governor of his home state Oregon, which he returned to in recent years. Carol Butler, a political consultant who has been advising Kristof on a voluntary basis, told Oregon Public Broadcasting, “Nick has been exploring for the past few months,” and she called the PAC “another step toward a potential run for governor… It allows us to continue exploration.” Kristof has not yet announced an official candidacy, and he may not meet the three-year residency requirement to replace term-limited current Gov. Kate Brown, as he voted in New York last year, though his campaign believes he will, according to OPB.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Republicans like Mo Brooks are telling us everything we need to know about January 6th

This week, there has been a lot of discussion about whether politicians might have helped to plan the January 6 rally that led to a violent insurrection at the Capitol, following the publication of an explosive article by Rolling Stone. The article claimed that people who organized the protest had participated in “dozens” of planning meetings “with members of Congress and White House staff”. And the way in which lawmakers have responded to such allegations is particularly telling.Alabama Representative Mo Brooks denied involvement, but then went on to say, “I don’t know if my staff did [help plan the rally].....
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy