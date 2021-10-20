Palacios to run as governor

It is ridiculous for Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and his running mate to profess they will “rebuild trust in government” when both of them have proven that they can’t be trusted. The lieutenant governor admitted to turning a blind eye to the activities of the governor and even said, “If I didn’t sign [the travel documents], someone else would.” So he turns a blind eye, making him a co-conspirator to the governor’s activities. For the lieutenant governor to say he knew some things were not legal but he “deferred to the [Finance] secretary who assured him it was OK” is asking voters to just turn a blind eye to his blind-eyed negligence.

