CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

‘Christmas will be a very busy shipping season’

By Bea Cabrera
Saipan Tribune
 6 days ago

If you want your Christmas card or gifts to reach your loved ones in time for Christmas this year, better send it now—the earlier the better. The U.S. Postal Service Saipan encourages everyone to mail out their Christmas mail or parcel in advance as it is expecting an rush of activities...

www.saipantribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Denver Receives New USPS High-Speed Package Sorting Machine Before Busy Holiday Shipping Season

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s U.S. Postal Service sorting facility has a new tool to help ease some of the anticipated holiday shipping delays. It’s part of a $40 billion investment by the USPS. (credit: CBS) The postal service is installing more than 100 new high-speed package sorting machines across the nation, with one in Denver. The machine allows packages to be sorted 12 times faster than before, which should help make things easier for postal workers. That means about 60,000 packages an evening. (credit: CBS) “What that does is really take some of the pressure off our regular processing facilities, they are not crowded in with mail, they can continue to process packages and letters and different things on those lines to get our customers their packages that much quicker,” said USPS Spokesperson James Boxrud. USPS said demand for package delivery grew 48% in 2020. (credit: CBS)
DENVER, CO
WWL-AMFM

Business: CDC extends cruise ship rules

Federal health officials have extended for nearly three more months rules that cruise ships must follow to sail during the pandemic. The CDC says after Jan. 15, it plans to move to a voluntary program for cruise companies to detect and
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
FingerLakes1.com

USPS mail and tracking before the holidays: ship gifts early if you want them to arrive before Christmas

Many people express frustration as they track their packages whether they sent or are receiving them. Often times there will be a “delivery by” date, until that date passes and the package still hasn’t arrived to its destination. With Christmas ahead, it’s important people have an idea of what they need to do to ensure their gifts arrive on time.
INDUSTRY
KTVU FOX 2

Christmas tree shortage expected due to inflated shipping costs

OAKLAND, Calif. - As Christmas nears, experts are warning there might be shortage on everything from toys to trees. Supply chain issues and delays at most major ports have caused inflated shipping costs. These factors are expected to cause a shortage in items most shoppers look for every holiday. The...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Us Postal Service#Ships#Shipping#Cnmi
BBC

Why Christmas could be stuck in a shipping container

Christmas for millions would not be possible without China: many of the presents found under festive trees around the world are made in the manufacturing powerhouse. But for weeks now, there has been increased congestion at ports in many countries, with retailers sounding the alarm bell that deliveries for the holiday season could be delayed.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Philippines
WTAX

USPS, FEDEX, AND UPS announce dates for shipping Christmas presents

It’s not even Halloween yet, but you might want to start thinking about any holidays gifts you might want to send to loved ones. The U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS have released the final dates for shipping Christmas gifts. According to the Postal Service, if customers want their packages to get there on time and wish to send their packages through retail ground, they must mail them by December 15th. First class packages must be shipped by December 17th, and customers must send priority mail by December 18th. Overall, The Postal Service recommends consumers mail gifts before December 6th, as that’s the date when customer traffic increases significantly. FedEx has similar guidelines: home delivery and ground packages must be shipped by December 15th; FedEx Express Saver and 3Day Freight have limited flexibility but must be sent by December 21st. FedEx 2Day packages must be sent by December 22nd. UPS for 3-day select shipping you must mail stuff by December 21st, 2-day air must be sent by December 22nd, and next-day air must be sent by December 23rd. All domestic and ground-based shipping through UPS will depend on the region but will average between one and five days. Have you started your Christmas shopping yet? (Yahoo)
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

California shipping backlog hits manufacturing businesses

From toilet paper to toys, products are stuck on tens of thousands of shipping containers at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports. Manufacturing companies are just now starting to feel the pressure after months of this shipping backlog. Spacecraft Components in Las Vegas manufactures products for industrial companies across...
CALIFORNIA STATE
cbslocal.com

Need A Holiday Package Delivered By Christmas? Here Are Shipping Deadlines

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The nation’s three largest package delivery services have released holiday shipping deadlines. The recommended final shipping days for the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS are similar to those from the prior two years. With UPS and FedEx’s three-day delivery, packages will need to ship by...
INDUSTRY
whdh.com

USPS releases shipping deadlines for packages to arrive by Christmas

(WHDH) — The United States Postal Service is already preparing for the holidays and urging people to get their presents shipped out earlier rather than later. The USPS issued the following 2021 shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Christmas:. Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards) Dec. 17...
INDUSTRY
Best Life

USPS Is Making This Permanent Change Starting Friday

Even in the age of email and using the internet for practically everything, there's a good chance you still rely on traditional mail to get a few things done. But whether it's your annual holiday cards going out on time or a care package you're hoping makes it to your loved one swiftly, it can still be a helpless feeling whenever you drop something off in a mailbox or at the post office. Now, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced it's making a major permanent change that's going into effect in a matter of days. Read on to see how your daily deliveries are about to get different.
INDUSTRY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Postal Service’s new business is harmful and unnecessary

On Oct. 4, three days after the Postal Service implemented degraded standards for first-class mail, ensuring delivery will be slower than in the 1970s, it announced it was getting into a new business: check cashing. USPS, which has started experimental banking service in four eastern cities, has $188 billion in...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy