Law

Frost Brown Sues HHS Over Unfulfilled Freedom of Information Act Requests

By Bruce Love
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrost Brown Todd is suing the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The law firm says CMS failed to deliver on a Freedom of Information Act requests...

www.law.com

Related
bloomberglaw.com

HHS Sued Over Alleged Anti-LGBT Bias in Refugee Foster Program

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was sued Wednesday by a lesbian woman who says she was discriminated against due to her sexual orientation by organizations that receive government funding to provide foster services for refugee children. Kelly Easter, who said she attempted to apply to be a...
LAW
Law.com

Administrative Law Judge OKs Online Medical Marijuana Ordering

Leafly and similar sites will be able to resume contracting with Florida medical-marijuana operators to allow patients to order products online, under a ruling issued by an administrative law judge. Florida health officials this year stopped medical-marijuana operators from using Leafly and other third-party sites to process patient orders, saying...
LAW
Law.com

HelbizCoin Litigation Lives On: Second Circuit Declines To Apply ‘Morrison’ To Dismiss State Common Law Claims

The Second Circuit weighed in this month that the Supreme Court’s presumption against the extraterritorial application of the federal securities laws, as announced in Morrison v. National Australia Bank Ltd. cannot be used to toss state law common law claims, even if they arise in connection with an allegedly fraudulent initial coin offering or “ICO.” Barron v. Helbiz, No. 21-278, 2021 WL 4519887 (2d Cir. Oct. 4, 2021). Helbiz presented the Second Circuit with a unique opportunity to consider the apparently sua sponte application of Morrison by Judge Louis Stanton of the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York to dismiss common law claims that sounded in fraud. The plaintiffs in Helbiz claimed they were deceived into purchasing cryptocurrency as part of the company’s “pump and dump” investment scheme, but did not allege violations of the federal securities laws. In a unanimous opinion, Judges Debra Ann Livingston, Denny Chin and William Nardini breathed life back into Helbiz, vacating the district court’s judgment and allowing plaintiffs to amend their complaint to satisfy the jurisdictional requirements from Morrison by adding a claim under §10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act).
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Denver

Judge Expected To Rule On Douglas County Schools Mask Lawsuit On Tuesday

UPDATE: Federal Judge Sides With Douglas County Schools On Face Mask Requirements Lawsuit (CBS4) – A federal judge is expected to rule Tuesday on a request by the Douglas County School District for a temporary restraining order to block new relaxed mask rules imposed by the county’s Board of Health. In highly conservative Douglas County, mask requirements have been the subject of loud and large protests. Now the debate has moved to U.S District Court. Attorneys for the school district, on behalf of students with disabilities — asked a federal judge to temporarily halt the relaxation of rules put in place by...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KRQE News 13

More workers sue US nuclear lab over vaccine mandate

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) –  Another group of workers is suing Los Alamos National Laboratory over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, arguing that the requirement discriminates against employees who sought religious or medical exemptions. The complaint was filed Friday in federal court by the Thomas More Society, a Chicago-based law firm, on behalf of eight workers. Under the lab’s […]
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Law.com

DC-Area Attorney Disbarred for 'Pervasive Incivility' and Borderline 'Malicious' Behavior

Unilaterally rejecting settlement offers in a client’s case, acting with borderline malice toward opposing counsel, and demonstrating “pervasive incivility” cost one Washington, D.C.-area attorney his law license. According to the recently released FY22 sanctions list from the Maryland Attorney Grievance Commission, Montgomery County attorney Ernest Francis ran seriously afoul of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Law.com

King & Spalding Defends Insurance Company in Proposed Data Breach Class Action

Attorneys at King & Spalding on Monday removed a data breach class action against Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Kazerouni Law Group and Blood Hurst & O’Reardon, is over the recent cyberattack that allegedly exposed the personal information of millions of individuals. The case is 3:21-cv-08301, May v. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
LAW
Law.com

Stevens & Lee Sues on Behalf of Company Seeking To Recoup for Unpaid Housekeeping Services

Stevens & Lee filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Healthcare Services Group Inc. The complaint pursues claims against Bornemann Operating Company LLC for alleged nonpayment of invoices for housekeeping services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-04666, Healthcare Services Group Inc. v. Bornemann Operating Company LLC.
LAW
Law.com

Miller & Chevalier Draws Ex-DOJ Tax Litigator From Faegre Drinker

Joseph Rillotta has joined Miller & Chevalier. Tax litigator Rillotta was previously at Faegre Drinker. Miller & Chevalier has brought in trial attorney Joseph Rillotta as a member of the firm’s litigation practice in Washington, D.C. Rillotta joins from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, where he has spent the last...
LAW
Law.com

Morrison & Foerster Reps UPS and AAA in Suit Over Arbitration Judgement

Morrison & Foerster on Monday removed a lawsuit against UPS and American Arbitration Association to California Central District Court. The suit, over an arbitration judgment involving alleged shipments made with fraudulently obtained labels created under false UPS accounts, was filed by Jiahui (David) Shen and Shipgadget Corp. The case is 2:21-cv-08446, Shen et al v. United Parcel Service et al.
LAW
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
thecentersquare.com

Bill allows termination for refusing COVID-19 'measures'

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are poised to take up the first changes to state law concerning COVID-19 and vaccine mandates. A House amendment to Senate Bill 1169 says it’s not a violation of The Health Care Right of Conscience Act to require COVID-19 vaccines and allows someone to be terminated for such a reason.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

US Education Department To Take “Enforcement Action” If Florida Goes Forward With Defunding Broward And Alachua School Districts.

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Department of Education is taking seriously the threat of withholding money from the Broward and Alachua counties’ school districts over their mask policies. The Florida State Board of Education has ordered a reduction in state education aid to both school districts by the amount each receives as a federal Project SAFE grant award. Project SAFE is a federal grant program intended to help school districts improve student safety and well-being by advancing strategies to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in schools. In a letter to the state education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Ian Rosenblum, U.S. Department of Education...
FLORIDA STATE
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Taking Your Medication This Way Could Be Deadly, FDA Says

When taking a new medication, it's hard not to worry about the potential side effects. After all, even after reading the list of potential complications that accompany your medication, you can't predict exactly how introducing a new medicine into your routine will affect you personally. However, the U.S. Food &...
PHARMACEUTICALS

