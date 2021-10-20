CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Letter: Beck listens

By Arthur Keyes
Anchorage Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am proud to know and vote for Matthew Beck for Mat-Su borough mayor, and so is my son, Grant. He is a first-time voter this year, and he shares my enthusiasm for...

www.adn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anchorage Daily News

Mat-Su mayor’s race is a three-way contest again with the return of one candidate after a health-related withdrawal

PALMER — Bert Cottle last month bowed out of a three-way race for Mat-Su mayor, prompted by his discovery that he needed chemotherapy. But the voting information for the Nov. 2 Matanuska-Susitna Borough election — including the actual ballot — never changed because Cottle left the race on Sept. 27, after the Sept. 3 deadline to withdraw.
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Vote down the recall

Fellow Midtown residents, we have it within our power to resist lies and mob mentality. Our duly elected Anchorage Assembly representative is being attacked by unruly, violent, profane, gun-toting, Star-of-David-wearing anarchists. Ostensibly, their recall of Meg Zaletel was based on a claim that she permitted a couple too many people to attend an Assembly meeting, under pandemic guidelines that her accusers don’t support themselves.
Grand Forks Herald

Letter: A letter to the unvaccinated

Ninety-eight percent of Portuguese citizens 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Portugal is largely free of COVID. Ninety-eight percent of eligible Americans would be fully vaccinated, too, if you, the unvaccinated, would get your shots. Then, all of us could enjoy pre-pandemic lives free of masks and worry. So why aren’t you vaccinated?
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

Listen to the parents

Mike Luckovich's Oct. 11 Drawing Board cartoon stated: "Ok, folks, today we're gonna reenact a school board meeting" and showed Union reenactors and Confederate reenactors without comment. He probably meant the Union to be the school board and the Confederates to be the parents. To me, the Union are the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beck
New York Post

VA parents slam Obama ‘fake outrage’ comments amid McAuliffe-Youngkin gov race

Virginia parents and parent advocates are blasting former President Barack Obama for condemning Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin’s focus on hot-button education and parent involvement issues during the campaign, dismissing them as “fake outrage.”. “We don’t have time to be wasting on these phony trumped-up culture wars, this fake...
VIRGINIA STATE
Observer-Reporter

LETTER: In response to Spiegler letter

In his Oct. 10 letter to the editor, Oren Spiegler set absolutely nothing straight, except proving that he has the absolute worst case of Trump derangement syndrome the human race has ever seen. In his letter, Spiegler castigates Pam Morosky for not "proving" the points of her letter, but he goes on to cast aspersions in his letter without proof – i.e. Donald Trump is a misogynist, a hater, a racist, a liar, a thug – all of the standard talking points he puts in everything he writes because CNN told him these things. Spiegler goes on to offer nothing of substance and no proof to back the nonsense. He despises Trump with a singular passion that exceeds human measuring capability. I get it. I'm also tired of reading it. That's all he offers anymore.
POLITICS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Beck: County lacks power to ban mandates

The Allen County commissioners said Friday they can't do anything about possible vaccine mandates – even if they'd like to. Commissioners' President Rich Beck read a statement from the commissioners at the end of Friday's meeting, during which 13 local residents shared their opinions in opposition of vaccination mandates. Some residents drafted an ordinance they had asked the commissioners to consider a few weeks ago.
MSNBC

Why Barack Obama's critique of Virginia's Glenn Youngkin matters

With only a week remaining in Virginia's closely watched gubernatorial race, and polls showing a competitive and unpredictable race, the debate in the commonwealth is coming into sharper focus. For Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee, that isn't necessarily good news. The Democratic nominee has the benefit of being a known...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Obama ripped after slamming 'phony culture wars' at McAuliffe rally amid Loudoun County controversy

Former President Barack Obama took sharp criticicsm over the weekend for slamming "phony culture wars" while speaking in Virginia, where a very real headline-inducing culture war has been taking place in recent weeks. Obama made the controversial comment on Saturday during a rally for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
POLITICO

Internal polling for House Republicans shows them leading Democrats on the generic ballot in battleground districts.

Independents are bailing on Biden in what's a blaring red siren for their prospects in the midterms. What happened: The National Republican Congressional Committee is delivering good news Tuesday to GOP members: internal polling has them surging with independent voters and leading Democrats on a generic ballot for the first time this cycle. Committee operatives are presenting the data to the Republican conference during a political strategy meeting.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy