There is a YouTube channel created by a Benton City resident called My Time Tunnel that is fun to follow. In one of his videos that you can watch below, while metal detecting near some old railroad tracks in the Yakima Valley, he dug up an old padlock. Next to the padlock was this old 'good luck' elephant carving. He was very curious about the history of this elephant so he went to the Prosser Museum and eventually got in contact with an expert at the University of Washington. It is apparently about 130 years old and was more than likely carved by an Asian railroad worker. Pretty cool, so watch the video and enjoy a piece of Yakima Valley history that I never would have imagined!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO