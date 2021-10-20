CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TO ALL THE BOYS Spin-Off Series XO, KITTY Starring Anna Cathcart Gets Official Order at Netflix

By Jessica Fisher
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before spin-off series titled XO, Kitty has been given the greenlight at Netflix. The film trilogy’s little sister star Anna Cathcart will headline the 10-episode series, making it the first series inspired by a...

geektyrant.com

