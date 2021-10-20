TO ALL THE BOYS Spin-Off Series XO, KITTY Starring Anna Cathcart Gets Official Order at Netflix

Time to meet your friendly neighborhood Peacemaker! HBO has unveiled the teaser trailer for The Suicide Squad spin-off series about Peacemaker, first shown during the DC FanDome online event this weekend. While completing work on The Suicide Squad movie in August of last year, during a pandemic lockdown, writer and director James Gunn began writing a spin-off TV series centered on the origins of Peacemaker, portrayed by John Cena. "[He is] not an evil person, he's just a bad guy. He seems sort of irredeemable in the film. But I think that there's more to him. We didn't get a chance to know him [in The Suicide Squad] in the way we get to know some of the other characters. And so that's what the whole show is about." The cast includes Cena returning, along with Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, & Chukwudi Iwuji, plus Lochlyn Munro, Annie Chang, Christopher Heyerdahl, Elizabeth Ludlow, Rizwan Manji, and Nhut Le as "Judomaster". Yeah this looks hilarious! Bring it on.
