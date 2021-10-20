CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Remembering a great jurist

By Archie Gottschalk
Anchorage Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI learned that Canadian Justice Thomas R. Berger died April 29. Many in Alaska will recount his work leading the Alaska Native Review Commission, as he conducted an in-depth review of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971 for the Inuit Circumpolar Conference in 1983. I remember traveling with Jimmy...

Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Lisa Wallace is a great listener, and a great leader

To the editor -- I met Lisa Wallace several years ago when I volunteered in the Juvenile Justice System as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA). Much has already been said about Lisa and her many accomplishments and involvements in our community. I, too, can attest to her strengths and to how capable she is with every undertaking, which she always moves to its fullest capacity.
Longview Daily News

Letter: Tammy Graham is great for Woodland

Let's re-elect Tammy Graham to the Woodland School Board. This has been a historically stressful time for school boards dealing with COVID and other issues. Tammy Graham has been a solid, grounded team member of the Woodland School Board and a former teacher who recognizes the needs of the students and the staff.
WOODLAND, WA
Auburn Plainsman

LETTER TO THE EDITOR | The Great Response to 'The Great Debacle'

Lowder Hall is home to the Harbert College of Business. taken on Saturday, Feb 24, 2018 in Auburn, Ala. I want to first say that this article is exactly why no one trusts the media anymore. The incredible bias towards the echo chamber that is the Republicans and Democrats and the complete slander and outright lies towards me and the Plainsmen for Liberty. I demand their apology and regret for writing these lies and characterizing me as a bigot and a racist (which I will address later), despite being the only person of color at the debate.
AUBURN, AL
INFORUM

Letter: We must remember our American identity

Many of us share the belief that the United States is an exceptional nation; one that has succeeded past all others and is worthy of our pride. For those who may say otherwise, their words are betrayed by their actions, for here they remain when they could always go elsewhere. As political tension heightens and the gap between ideology widens between us, one must wonder if there’s any unifying element that can bring us back together. What was it, after all, that made this nation exceptional? What was the banner under which the people of the United States assembled to form the American identity?
POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

A reasonable green ‘go/no go’ pass works great for curbing COVID | Letters

Why doesn’t Florida trust its residents with basic COVID information? | Editorial, Oct. 24. We just returned from a fortnight in Italy. Having visited many times, I could gush about the familiar wonders and the new discoveries. On the latter, the top of my list is the green pass for COVID-19. It’s ubiquitous. It’s simple (go/no go). Best of all, it’s acceptable. The key to the latter is reasonableness. You can get a green pass by proof of prior infection, medical exemption, vaccination or a negative test within the past 48 hours. As an epidemiologist, I appreciate that there is a little risk in such breadth of choice, but this is dwarfed by the tremendous benefits. Lots of choices, including the ultimate of avoiding the majority of venues that require the pass, translates into the happy quartet of incentivizing vaccination (over 80%); a return to la dolce vita for those with the pass (it’s palpable); ease of administration (it’s all point of service); and a lack of controversy (it’s become as routine as pulling out your debit card). No doubt there are other explanations for why Italy enjoys less than one-fifth of our daily case rate, but let’s start with this. For those choosing the test option, the frequent testing is a hassle, but I note that you can get a test result in about 10 minutes at about one-tenth of the U.S. cost and can find a test center about as easily as a sidewalk café in the same locales. Sveglia l’America. That’s Italian for “Wake up, America.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Vote down the recall

Fellow Midtown residents, we have it within our power to resist lies and mob mentality. Our duly elected Anchorage Assembly representative is being attacked by unruly, violent, profane, gun-toting, Star-of-David-wearing anarchists. Ostensibly, their recall of Meg Zaletel was based on a claim that she permitted a couple too many people to attend an Assembly meeting, under pandemic guidelines that her accusers don’t support themselves.
Anchorage Daily News

Alaska stands to benefit big with passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Alaska’s infrastructure and economy and highlights the strong work our congressional delegation has done to advocate for Alaska families, workers and communities. Our diverse organizations keep Alaskans working by ensuring opportunities exist to develop our state’s natural resource...
ALASKA STATE
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Letter: When America’s greatness was at its pinnacle

For what seems an eternity, the concept "Make America Great Again" has been at the forefront of our collective conscience. I don't think it is working. At no time in my life, can I remember America being less great than it is today. At 75, I feel very fortunate to...
TILLAMOOK, OR
Anchorage Daily News

Starting Sunday, Alaskans will need to dial 907 for in-state phone calls

Starting Sunday, Alaskans will need to dial area code 907 at the start of all in-state calls, whether they’re trying to reach someone across town or across the state. The change, which has been in the works for years, will allow the activation of a new quick-dialing shortcut for mental health emergencies and suicide prevention next year. Alaskans will be able to dial 988 to access the statewide mental health crisis hotline after the program becomes active in July.
Anchorage Daily News

Murkowski must stop casino cronyism

Alaskans are cautious about introducing legalized gambling in Alaska, and for good reason. Like all vices, gambling — even when regulated — brings many harms and few goods. Alaska statutes currently allow limited and regulated charitable gaming in the Last Frontier to the benefit of many nonprofit organizations in the state.
Log Cabin Democrat

Remember this? The Dale

In October of 1973, OAPEC, the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries, proclaimed an oil embargo which was targeted at nations who supported Israel during the Yom Kippur War. The embargo caused an oil crisis which drove gasoline prices up in the United States. Some politicians wanted to instill a national gasoline rationing program but President Richard Nixon said a gasoline ration would be a last resort. By January of 1974, gasoline prices had quadrupled from what they were before the crisis.
CARS
Rappahannock News

Letter: Miller: A doer, thinker, great father, good neighbor

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. I am honored to endorse Cliff Miller as Piedmont District’s representative to the Board of Supervisors. As our landlord when I was part of the...
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Colin Powell Remembered as a ‘Good Man,’ and ‘Great American’

NNPA NEWSWIRE — By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent (source: www.blackpressusa.com) – “General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19,” the former General’s family wrote on Facebook. “We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family wrote. They reported that Powell had been fully vaccinated.
wvxu.org

Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications, remembered as great leader

NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre joins Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley to discuss the life and career of Colin Powell — the four-star general who became the nation’s first Black secretary of state and played key roles in the first and second U.S. invasions of Iraq. This article was...
greenwichfreepress.com

LETTER: Bill Kelly is a person of great experience, integrity and vision

It is my great pleasure to write to endorse Bill Kelly as Greenwich’s First Selectman and to urge all voters to support his candidacy. Bill Kelly is a born civic leader who has contributed significantly to the government of the Town for many years as a member of the Board of Education and as a member of the Board of Estimate and Taxation.
milwaukeeindependent.com

Gunboats on the Great Lakes: Remembering when Wisconsin had its own Navy

The U.S. Navy turned 246 on October 13, but when the Navy was a mere 134 years old, the Wisconsin National Guard gained a naval component of its own. The state legislature took up legislation in March 1909 creating four companies that collectively would be known as the Wisconsin Naval Militia, though it is uncertain if all four companies were ever filled. Later that year, Congress considered a bill that would provide naval militias with the same benefits and training given to the National Guard.
WISCONSIN STATE
Anchorage Daily News

After 50 years, ANCSA has proven remarkably successful

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. The Act, which settled the land claims of Alaska’s Native people, was passed by the U.S. Congress on Dec. 18, 1971. The land claim, which was based on aboriginal use and occupancy, returned more than 40 million acres of land to Alaska’s Native people, who numbered approximately 80,000 at the time. ANCSA also rendered payment of nearly $1 billion for lands that could not be returned to them because the title had already been granted to other entities or reserved by the federal government for other uses.
Anchorage Daily News

Microreactor plans for Eielson offer a glimpse of a cleaner energy future for Alaska

In a week that saw Alaska’s COVID-19 surge continue, firings and a lawsuit within Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration, the final knell for any hope of fiscal progress this year in Juneau, and a dozen other high-profile news items, the announcement that the Department of Defense is planning a pilot microreactor program at Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks didn’t make many waves. But the miniature power plant could have a big impact on the future of power for Alaska — particularly when it comes to communities outside the Railbelt.

