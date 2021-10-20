Letter: Remembering a great jurist

Why doesn’t Florida trust its residents with basic COVID information? | Editorial, Oct. 24. We just returned from a fortnight in Italy. Having visited many times, I could gush about the familiar wonders and the new discoveries. On the latter, the top of my list is the green pass for COVID-19. It’s ubiquitous. It’s simple (go/no go). Best of all, it’s acceptable. The key to the latter is reasonableness. You can get a green pass by proof of prior infection, medical exemption, vaccination or a negative test within the past 48 hours. As an epidemiologist, I appreciate that there is a little risk in such breadth of choice, but this is dwarfed by the tremendous benefits. Lots of choices, including the ultimate of avoiding the majority of venues that require the pass, translates into the happy quartet of incentivizing vaccination (over 80%); a return to la dolce vita for those with the pass (it’s palpable); ease of administration (it’s all point of service); and a lack of controversy (it’s become as routine as pulling out your debit card). No doubt there are other explanations for why Italy enjoys less than one-fifth of our daily case rate, but let’s start with this. For those choosing the test option, the frequent testing is a hassle, but I note that you can get a test result in about 10 minutes at about one-tenth of the U.S. cost and can find a test center about as easily as a sidewalk café in the same locales. Sveglia l’America. That’s Italian for “Wake up, America.”

