Foreign Policy

Burns: Keep strategic ambiguity toward Taiwan

By ALEXANDER WARD, QUINT FORGEY - Politico
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf lawmakers want to change America’s “ strategic ambiguity ”...

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Can Mississippi farmers navigate the path of ‘strategic ambiguity’ in China policy?

STARKVILLE • President Joseph Biden’s recent rhetoric that suggested the U.S. would defend Taiwan from attack by the People’s Republic of China caused both the White House and U.S. State Department to walk back and redefine the president’s remarks quickly. Biden’s strong statements on behalf of Taiwan seemed to directly...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AFP

In latest Taiwan move, US urges more UN inclusion

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged the greater inclusion of Taiwan in UN institutions,in the latest US bid to step up support to the island amid rising tensions with China. - Latest statement amid tensions - The United States has long called for Taiwan's inclusion in UN activities but the latest statement comes amid heightened tensions over Taiwan, with Beijing earlier this month making a record number of air incursions near the island. 
FOREIGN POLICY
#Taiwan
Washington Examiner

For Biden and Xi, Taiwan is the ultimate strategic iceberg

Speaking at a CNN town hall event on Thursday, President Joe Biden was asked whether he would defend Taiwan in the event that it was attacked by China. Biden responded, "Yes, we have a commitment to do that." The White House then quickly backtracked, insisting that U.S. policy remains unaltered. That traditional policy centers on "strategic ambiguity" as to whether the United States would use force against a Chinese invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Defending Taiwan

Taiwanese president responds to Beijing: Island will not ‘bow to pressure’ ”:. With record numbers of military flights near Taiwan lately, China has been showing its ambitions aimed at annexing Taiwan. However, after seeing up close what Beijing did to Hong Kong, why would Taiwan even consider “reunification”? It’s obvious that China is just trying to absorb economically successful Taiwan. The island of Taiwan belongs to the people who have lived there and have chosen to govern themselves.
FOREIGN POLICY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

The Importance of Taiwan

Led by TSMC, Taiwan by far holds the largest share of leading-edge (i.e., <10nm) IC capacity (63%) of any country in the world (Figure 1). South Korea, represented by Samsung, holds the remaining 37%. Figure 1. Taiwanese companies hold almost 90% of Taiwan’s total IC capacity. The only non-Taiwanese IC...
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Biden swaps home tensions for foreign frustrations in Europe summits

President Joe Biden escapes bruising political turmoil at home for the more convivial world of diplomacy at twin summits in Europe this week -- but the experience could be just as frustrating. "After a lot of commentary in recent weeks about the state of the transatlantic relationship, the United States and Europe head into these two summits aligned in, united on the major elements of the global agenda," Sullivan said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

US, China, Russia join Asia summit amid regional disputes

President Joe Biden and China’s Premier Li Keqiang will join an annual summit of 18 Asia-Pacific nations by video Wednesday in a region where the world powers have dueled over trade, Taiwan, democracy, human rights and Beijing’s increasingly assertive actions in disputed territories.Russian President Vladimir Putin will also speak at the East Asia Summit, a wide-ranging forum on political, security and economic issues organized by the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The World Health Organization is expected to brief the leaders on the pandemic, which has set back the economies of the 18 countries representing more than half...
FOREIGN POLICY
TheConversationAU

The US and China must find a way to cooperate at COP26 and beyond. Otherwise, global climate action is impossible

A week out from the COP26 climate negotiations in Glasgow, all eyes are on two nations: China and the United States. Together, the superpowers are responsible for more than 40% of global carbon emissions. US-China relations have been fractious in recent years, and whether they can cooperate on climate action is crucial to success at COP26 and beyond. US progress on climate change went backwards under the Trump administration, but President Joe Biden has brought the nation back to the table. Biden wants to cooperate with China in this critical policy sphere, raising hopes of a less adversarial bilateral relationship. Throughout 2021,...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

NATO is in a strategic muddle

In public, this week's NATO defense ministers meeting went off without a hitch. As usual, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reaffirmed (for the zillionth time) Washington’s commitment to Article 5 of the NATO charter, where an attack on one member state is viewed as an attack on the entire alliance. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg bragged about NATO’s status as the oldest and most successful alliance in modern history.
WASHINGTON, DC
Council on Foreign Relations

The Taiwan Triangle

The relationship between the United States and China promises to do much to define this era. And what could determine this relationship might well be whether the two countries are able to continue to avoid armed conflict over Taiwan. But with signs that the chances of conflict are growing, the question facing the US and its partners is how to avoid that outcome without sacrificing essential interests.
FOREIGN POLICY
Laredo Morning Times

Eerie lights of nearby Chinese squid fleet keep Taiwan islanders on edge

MATSU, Taiwan - As dusk falls, green lights appear one by one along the horizon off Matsu, a chain of Taiwanese islands near China's coast. Soon, an eerie, fluorescent glow fills the night sky. The lights, used by Chinese fishermen to attract squid, leave residents of Matsu feeling uneasy and surrounded.
CHINA
realcleardefense.com

Saving Taiwan

China’s coercive expansionism may be taking its most dangerous turn yet. Recently, record-breaking numbers of Chinese military planes have entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone, where the island’s authorities assert the right to demand that aircraft identify themselves. China’s muscle-flexing sends a clear message: it is serious about incorporating the island—and ‘reunifying’ China—potentially by force.
POLITICS
The Independent

Kyrsten Sinema apologises to GOP colleague as Arizona woman attempts to ask her questions at airport

Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema apologised to her GOP colleague, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, as one of her constituents attempted to ask her questions at an airport. It was the second time that Ms Sinema has been confronted at an airport this month. “I’m from Tucson, Arizona, and I’m wondering, I know you’ve met with dozens of lobbyists—” the woman said during the interaction that was captured on video before being cut off by Ms Sinema. “Please don’t touch me,” the senator told the woman. “I did not touch you,” she responded, adding: “I know you’re meeting with...
CONGRESS & COURTS

