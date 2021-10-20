CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Trunk or Treat Event This Weekend at DeLeon Plaza

By jpinthemorning
Q92
Q92
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This weekend Townsquare Media will transform downtown Victoria for an awesome Trunk or Treat event. Be prepared to have a fab-boo-lous time. Come out for a safe evening of Halloween fun for kids and families!...

kqvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q92

Victoria’s Trunk or Treat Massive Photo Dump, Can You Spot Yourself?

Townsquare Media put on an amazing Halloween experience. The trunk-or-treat in DeLeon Plaza was beyond fun. Kids came out rocking their best and favorite costumes. There were princesses roaming around, Pennywise crept around, and even Jeepers Creepers creeping made an appearance. The experience was like no other. There were massive...
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

22 Pumpkin Heads Creeping It Real in the Crossroads

These pumpkin head photo sessions are popping up all over the patch. People are carving out pumpkins and wearing them for some amazing and outrageously funny photos. Throw a carved pumpkin head-on and you will definitely give them pumpkin to talk about. The best part about these pumpkin head photos is their randomness. Sure you can take a cute one with a cute background, but people are really thinking out of the pumpkin patch.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Q92

Vote for The Crossroads Best Halloween Dressed Pet

It's time to vote for the Crossroads Best Halloween Dressed PET!. Dressing pets is a big deal and for those who dress their pets, we don't even need Halloween to do it!. Did you know that the pet business is big business? Aside from the cost of buying a pet including adoption fees, just PET ACCESSORIES in a 99 BILLION dollar industry.
PETS
Q92

The San Antonio Riverwalk Will Light Up Early for Christmas

For the second consecutive year, the San Antonio Riverwalk will light up early for the Christmas Holidays. Last year the lights were switched a little early due to the COVID-19 pandemic to bring some much-needed holiday cheer after a very rough year. The lights are usually switched on just after Thanksgiving to give the fall holiday its moment to shine.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
Victoria, TX
Society
Victoria, TX
Lifestyle
City
Victoria, TX
Q92

Fun for All Ages, Victoria’s Haunted Halloween Movie Drive In

City of Victoria's Haunted Halloween Movie Drive-In Tis' the season to have some spooky fun and thanks to the City of Victoria and Victoria Parks and Recreations latest community event, Haunted Drive-In AND Trunk or Treat, October 22nd just became the spookiest most fun Friday night of the year!. Mark...
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

What Does a Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara, around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to the areas where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 31st.
LIFESTYLE
Q92

THROWBACK THURSDAY: We Miss Hastings

Let me start out by saying, I know things have changed and we don't actually consume music, videos, and books the same way we used to. With all that being said, I sure miss going to Hastings. I remember Hastings being in three different locations. Please let me know if I am wrong. The first location was where Wally's Party Factory is located today. I still can remember buying those cassette singles and buying those CD's that came in those long box cases. Does anyone actually still have any of these?
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Cuero’s Christmas in the Park is Set To Light Up for Its 21st Year

It's hard to believe that we are already talking about Christmas events already. Cuero's Christmas in the Park will be back for the 21st year! The park will open up for the season on Monday, November 22rd, and will run through New Year's Day. Park hours will be nightly from 6:00 PM through 10:00 PM.
CUERO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townsquare Media
Q92

30 Iconic Thrifty Throwback Halloween Costumes You Need To Recreate

The spooky clock is ticking and Halloween is quickly approaching. If you are anything like me, you haven't quite put together a costume. There are too many spooky events to pass up the opportunity to dress up. You're Better Than a Cat Costume. Don't even think about doing the typical...
APPAREL
Q92

Ten Terrifying Texas Attractions To Scream Your Head Off

Spooky season for most means tons of fun dark decorations all around their home. Others prefer the cute pumpkin painting sessions so they can decorate their home full of Instagram-worthy diy decor. Then there are those adrenaline junkies who thrive on fear. Scary Attractions in South Texas. Texas is the...
TEXAS STATE
Q92

Get Your Weekend Haunts On

Do you have what it takes to take a Haunted tour of the USS Lexington? Haunted weekends are now happening on USS Lexington. Here is the cool part! You will have access to spaces never before opened to the public! Get ready to handle steep ladders, dark corridors, creaky hatchways, and unimaginable sights, screams, and sounds. This is an intense haunted experience – think twice before enlisting! This ship is already creepy before you make it more 'haunted.' Get more information by clicking here or visiting their Facebook page.
LIFESTYLE
Q92

10 Fabulous Fall Photo Ops Around the Crossroads

It's fall which means cute warm clothing and Halloween. The leaves are falling and everything seems to be calming down. There are decorations all around town and costumes being pinned all over Pinterest. Fall Fashion is Also Here!. One of the best things about this time of the year is...
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
Q92

Texas Renaissance Festival Opens This Weekend

IT'S TIME FOR THE 47TH ANNUAL TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL. It's that time of year again! It's the 47th year of the Texas Renaissance Festival opening this Saturday morning. This year's festival will be open on weekends from Saturday, October 9th thru Sunday, November 28th and they will also be open the Friday after Thanksgiving. Just in case you didn't know the Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation’s largest Renaissance event. Each year, over 450,000 patrons enter through the gates of the festival into a 16th Century European Village. There is shopping and food including those delicious Turkey Legs.
TEXAS STATE
Q92

The Coolest Attraction in San Antonio this Holiday Season

Christmas Traditions in Texas include ICE SKATING!. One of our newest family Christmas traditions is ice skating in Texas during the holidays. If you grew up in Houston or San Antonio this might already be a part of your season festivities, but for me, ice skating was something I saw either saw when watching the Winter Olympics on tv or in a movie when I was a kid growing up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Q92

DUMB VIDEO OF THE WEEK: Hippos Eating Halloween Pumpkins

Hey everyone - it's that time...time to waste some time! Thanks for being here to check out the "Dumb Video of the Week!" Not that this video will lower your IQ, it's just a mindless video to help you escape from work for a few seconds. Since it's the Halloween season, pumpkin everything, the staff here at DVOTW (Dumb Video of The Week, yes, we have shortened it already) have decided to merge to seasonal favorites - carefully carved Halloween pumpkins and hungry, hungry hippos. Yes, we've scoured the internet to find you this treasure. The video is so random there are no notes or no info what zoo this comes from, but do we really need that?! It's chomping of pumpkins by these amazing animals.
ANIMALS
Q92

Q92

Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kqvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy