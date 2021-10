It is not your imagination, you are not crazy, their is a scientific medical explanation, the first 50 degree day in the fall feels colder than the first one in the spring! I was out to the farm last Sunday and I was not in a warm cab. I was outside and it sure felt cold. Granted, there was a bit of an east wind, cloudy and a little light drizzle but it sure was cold. I was quite surprised when I saw on my cell phone the temperature was 52 degrees!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO