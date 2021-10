The Minnesota Wild were victorious in their season opener on Friday night, getting a late goal from Marcus Foligno to pick up a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. It took a while for the Wild to get their bearings but the blood got pumping when Max Jones came in hard on Cam Talbot late in the first period. While Foligno skated in to throw some haymakers, a couple of shots after he was separated put Anaheim on the power play to open the second period.

