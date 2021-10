WARRINGTON, PA — Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT) announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently issued a Notice of Allowance of new patent claims for istaroxime administration. A notice of allowance is issued by the USPTO to indicate that the application has passed examination. When the patent is issued by the USPTO in the near future, it will provide new intellectual property protection for istaroxime until late 2039.

