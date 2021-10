Times are scary enough as it is, and this spooky season you may be looking to soften your Halloween decorations a bit. This year, pastel Halloween decor is having a major moment; in fact, there’s been a 41% increase in searches on Etsy for earth tone pastel items in the last three months (when compared with the same time last year), and a staggering 123% increase in Etsy searches for pink Halloween items. It’s safe to say that dusky pink, mint green, soft blues, and muted neutrals will be on display this year, and these unexpected pops of color look chic and modern on your mantel, porch, or Halloween table.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 13 DAYS AGO