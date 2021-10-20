BUPD Day Proclaimed By Gov. Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson promised “swift justice” to the person who he says hacked into the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website. During a news conference on Thursday, October 14, the governor indicated that the hacker is connected to a news outlet. However, the St....
As Gov. Mike Parson was in Rocheport earlier this month participating in the ceremonial groundbreaking for a new bridge, his chief of staff was back in Jefferson City showing a member of his cabinet the door. The Oct. 12 departure of Sarah Steelman as commissioner of the Office of Administration marked the third time in […]
The post Unexplained exits becoming the norm for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s cabinet appeared first on Missouri Independent.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday condemned one of Missouri’s largest newspapers for exposing a flaw in a state database that allowed public access to thousands of teachers’ Social Security numbers, even though the paper held off from reporting about the flaw until after the state could fix it.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday issued an executive order in opposition to an expected federal COVID-19 vaccine rule for private businesses. But its impact appears limited. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is expected to issue a directive requiring private businesses with 100 or more employees to mandate...
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said the state plans to prosecute a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter for bringing to light flaws in the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website. According to a news release from DESE, Social Security numbers of school faculty and staff were vulnerable through a...
The St. Charles County Veterans Committee and the St. Charles City Veterans Commission will host their Veterans Day Program at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, near the Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the St. Charles County Executive Office Building/Historic Courthouse, 100 N. Third St., St. Charles. The event is free and open to the public.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson lashed out at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Thursday, two days after the newspaper informed the state of a data risk that left 100,000 Social Security numbers vulnerable to public disclosure. The Republican governor said at a news conference that the Cole...
In the clerk’s office at City Hall, anyone looking through a paper tray will find copies of meeting minutes, departmental reports and other public records. Although much of the information is available online, the “media tray” is a delightfully old-fashioned way to keep the public informed of what’s going on in St. Joseph’s city government.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported a story on how they found a way into a secure part of the state education's department web site. The paper was able to get to the social security numbers of three educators. After alerting the state, the story published...
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday morning he is asking state investigators to look into the actions of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that revealed the state’s computer system made accessing social security numbers of teachers readily available.
MLB World Champion Ray Fosse dies at age 74. Saint Andrew School makes room for more students. Saint Andrew School makes room for new students. Proposed internet sales tax in Jackson, Mo. Updated: 1 hours ago. Jackson leaders propose an internet sales tax. St. Andrew School expansion features new classrooms,...
The Missouri Department of Education website was leaking teachers’ social security numbers. A local journalist, Josh Renaud, spotted the PII flaw and reported it to the department, giving them plenty of time to fix the leak. But the state governor accused Renaud of hacking. Specifically, Gov. Mike Parson (R) alleges...
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday announced he had referred the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and its reporters for criminal prosecution after the newspaper revealed a security vulnerability it discovered on a state agency’s website. Parson delivered a thunderous condemnation of the newspaper’s examination of three Social Security numbers that could...
(The Center Square) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday estimated an investigation into the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's detection and reporting of a security vulnerability on the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's (DESE) website will cost taxpayers $50 million. “My administration has notified the Cole County prosecutor of this...
Gov. Mike Parson escalated his war with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Wednesday when his political operation published a video doubling down on his attack against a reporter who informed the state that a state website revealed teacher Social Security numbers. The video is produced by Uniting Missouri, a political...
When Gov. Mike Parson last week angrily called for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch to be prosecuted for uncovering security flaws on a state agency website, he said the newspaper’s actions could “cost Missouri taxpayers up to $50 million.”. That amount, two Democrats on the House Budget Committee said Tuesday, is...
A cybersecurity professor who verified the vulnerability that left the Social Security numbers of upwards of 100,000 teachers accessible on a Missouri website is demanding Gov. Mike Parson apologize after he threatened those who exposed the weakness with prosecution. An attorney for University of Missouri-St. Louis Professor Shaji Khan sent...
Gov. Mike Parson is reviewing three nominees submitted by the Appellate Judicial Commission to fill a vacancy in the Western District of the Missouri Court of Appeals. “The three nominees include two trial judges from two different circuits and a gentleman who is a long-time employee of the Attorney General's office and is now serving as a deputy attorney general in the criminal division,” said Beth Riggert, communications counsel with the Supreme Court of Missouri.
Comments / 0