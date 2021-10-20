BUPD Day Proclaimed By Gov. Parson

As Gov. Mike Parson was in Rocheport earlier this month participating in the ceremonial groundbreaking for a new bridge, his chief of staff was back in Jefferson City showing a member of his cabinet the door. The Oct. 12 departure of Sarah Steelman as commissioner of the Office of Administration marked the third time in […] The post Unexplained exits becoming the norm for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s cabinet appeared first on Missouri Independent.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO