CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Visits and Showcases Headline a Massive Weekend for Tide Hoops

By Blake Byler
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VyvTb_0cXQPIcf00

It’s homecoming weekend for the University of Alabama and three targets for Alabama basketball will be visiting. In addition to the visits, there are two major basketball events set to occur.

6’10 forward Noah Clowney will visit this weekend, with his commitment date a little over a week later. Clowney originally was set to commit Oct. 31 but moved it back a day to Nov. 1. This is also the same announcement day as top Alabama target Brandon Miller.

Kimani Hamilton, a 6’8 forward, will take his official visit to Alabama this weekend after visiting unofficially earlier this month. Hamilton recently cut his list of schools down to two, being Alabama and Mississippi State, where he visited last week.

Highly-ranked forward Ty Rodgers will also visit Alabama over the weekend. The 6’7 Michigan native has had other ties to Michigan and Illinois throughout his recruitment.

On Friday night, Tide Tip-Off will make its return, this year being held at the University of Alabama’s Foster Auditorium. Admission to the event is free and will feature introductions of both men’s and women’s teams, competitions, giveaways, and will close with a dunk contest between the players. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Alabama will close out the weekend by hosting Louisiana in a charity exhibition game at Coleman Coliseum. There will be no radio or television broadcast of the game, but all proceeds will go to the United Way of West Alabama. The game will tip at 2:00 p.m.

Crimson Tide hoops fans have a lot to be excited about, and this weekend will do a great job of showing off the bright future of Alabama basketball.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Michigan State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Bob Stoops reacts to benching of QB Spencer Rattler

The sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners pulled one out of the fire Saturday afternoon in the annual Red River Showdown against rival Texas from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Oklahoma rallied from two separate three-score deficits to stun No. 21 Texas, 55-48, scoring on a Kennedy Brooks 33-yard run with three seconds remaining.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Auditorium
everythinglubbock.com

8 potential candidates to be new Texas Tech head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s head football coach job opened up Monday when the school dismissed Matt Wells eight games into his third season. Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie was tapped to be the interim coach for the rest of the 2021 season, but the school has not named a permanent successor.
LUBBOCK, TX
BamaCentral

Alabama vs LSU Kickoff Time, TV Announced

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There are three possible scenarios for which time slot the Alabama game against LSU is played on November 6. A home matchup this season, the Crimson Tide will either play at 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, the SEC announced Monday.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
theutcecho.com

UT Slapped with Harsh Punishments Following Ole Miss Game

Vol fans will never forget where they were Saturday, Oct. 16 when the Ole Miss Rebels visited Knoxville. This isn’t because Tennessee shocked the nation by defeating the then No. 13 Rebels. No, something else happened entirely and, arguably, something more exciting. Pizza boxes, water bottles, beer cans and even...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FitnessVolt.com

2021 San Antonio Classic Pro Results

Isabelle Pereira Nunes wins Wellness at the San Antonio Classic 2021. The event took place on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas, and was a 2022 Mr. Olympia qualifier. New Wellness Division. In 2019, it was announced that the Wellness division would be coming to the IFBB Pro...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy