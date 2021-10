RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City area students trekked to one of the highest landmarks in the city to declare their commitment to sobriety on Monday. It’s an annual tradition to make the hike up to the brontosaurus in Dinosaur Park for the district’s Red Ribbon Week. Sponsored by the Rushmore Noon Optimists, the week serves as a drug, alcohol, tobacco, and violence prevention campaign. Each year in Rapid City, the week kicks off with area students tying a big red ribbon to the giant brontosaurus where the whole city can see.

