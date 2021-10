Since the first episode of Only Murders in the Building, Bunny has been a running antagonist. As the building manager, she has wanted Oliver out for his inability to pay rent. By the time the series reached its penultimate episode, she was evicting all three podcast hosts from the Arconia by popular vote. But with Season 1’s denouement, it seemed the murderer had been found, and Bunny conquered, as she admitted the building’s residents had reversed course and would allow their famous neighbors to stay. But then, there was another murder. So, who killed Bunny in the Only Murders in the Building finale and why? Season 2 can’t come soon enough.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO