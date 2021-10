The Las Vegas Raiders needed to get off to a fast start against the Denver Broncos, and they did just that, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive. For the Las Vegas Raiders, the past week has been a strange one, as the week began with their head coach resigning. Going into their Week 6 matchup against Denver, they needed to make sure that they got off to the right start, and they certainly did just that.

