Animals

You’ll Never Believe What This Golden Retriever Used To Look Like | The Dodo

news-shield.com
 6 days ago

This dog was found chained in a tunnel, and he was so dirty and injured you couldn't even tell what breed he was. Watch him blossom into his beautiful golden...

www.news-shield.com

Kokomo Perspective

Golden Retriever Preps Little Boy For His New Role As Big Brother | The Dodo Soulmates

Golden retriever forms the most magical bond with this baby — who starts throwing the ball to get him to play when he's only 8 months old! 😍.
PETS
Watauga Democrat

Candies and a washing machine? You'll never believe what these stars bought with their first pay check

Getting your first pay check is a big, and proud, moment in anyone's life. Have a look at what these stars splashed their first big pay days on...
ENTERTAINMENT
news-shield.com

Cute Cat Stands Up Like A Person When She Wants Treats | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Cute cat stands up like a person when she wants treats from Mom — and it works 💗.
PETS
#Golden Retriever#Dodo#Fur#Cat#Dog#Cliffordmovie#Paramount#Love Animals#Tiktok
news-shield.com

Little Girl Grows Up With Dog BFF — And Introduces Him To Her New Brother | The Dodo Soulmates

This 1-year-old girl takes her dog best friend for a stroll all by herself as soon as she learns to walk.
PETS
news-shield.com

The Exact Right Guy Found A German Shepherd Chained Up On A Mountain | The Dodo

Takis found Rex tied up to a tree all alone in the mountains. He decided to take him back to his shelter and couldn't help but fall in love with him!.
ANIMALS
DIY Photography

This is what it looks like when you use an anamorphic adapter with an anamorphic lens

Anamorphic lenses are a lot of fun to shoot with and they’ve really risen in popularity over the last few years. That’s obvious by the number of new ones that keep getting announced, particularly for the lower end of the movie-making spectrum. Sirui even announced their newest one today. But there are also anamorphic adapters out there. They sit on the end of a regular lens to give it that anamorphic look and feel.
ENTERTAINMENT
bmoreart.com

Litscope: Libra & ‘You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey’

This is getting to you a bit late (I’m still blaming this tough Mercury retrograde), but at least I’ve come bearing good news. Four planets will soon station direct after months of retrograde: Pluto, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mercury. Without getting too into the weeds here, the gist is that after a summer full of rethinking and slowdowns, things are clearing up. Think of planetary retrogrades like cloudy skies. Now the clear blue skies will be visible and life will feel a little lighter. Mercury goes direct on October 19.
ASTRONOMY
NYLON

“Clown Lips” Are Trending On TikTok, And They’ll Make You Look Like A Bratz Doll

Earlier this year, Gen Z officially declared the cupid’s bow as over on TikTok. Videos showing people using lipliner to round the shape of their top lip or even using glue to make it look bigger, revealed the new aesthetic. Now, there’s a new lip shape taking over: Clown Lips. It’s just about as surreal as you imagine. To get the look, you draw past your lip line and the corners of your mouth creating turned up points to accentuate the shape of your lips.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Watauga Democrat

Of course I'll marry you! You'll never believe how quickly these famous couples got engaged...

If you're in love and you know it why wait before getting engaged? Just like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The famous couples all had whirlwind engagements. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
news-shield.com

We Don't Deserve Dogs | The Dodo

For the love of animals. Pass it on.
PETS
E! News

You'll Never Guess What Pop Star Vitamin C Is Up to Now

Watch: Brad Pitt, Will Smith & More '90s Rising Stars: E! News Rewind. Former pop singer Vitamin C has plenty to smile about these days. Known for such late 1990s hits as "Smile" and "Graduation," the 49-year-old showbiz stalwart, whose goes by her real name, Colleen Fitzpatrick, is now a music executive for Netflix. During an interview with Variety that published on Tuesday, Oct. 19, she explained how she went from performing on stage with brightly colored hair to working behind-the-scenes on music for streaming projects.
MUSIC
news-shield.com

Dog Abandoned On The Road Falls In Love With His Rescuer | The Dodo

This dog was abandoned on the side of the road and was so scared. A man came by to rescue him and slowly he started to trust him and fall in love 💗.
ANIMALS
AskMeAnything

Hi Guys, What Is One Food You'll Never Eat?

Food made from animals listed on the IUCN red list. I’ll never eat shark fin, swallow nest, rhino horns… or whatever wild animal products from traditional medicine/cuisine. I usually do not eat wild game meat. I’m Ok with farm-raised venison, but I have no zero interest eating the meat of some poor deer you shot with your rifle because you need to kill something for entertainment.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Taunts Kody: You'll Never Be Happy, Dude! Not Ever!

You know the saying about how the best things come to those who wait?. Well, Meri Brown is here with an important variation. She believes nothing good ever comes to those who sit around and wait to find out what might come next, as opposed to appreciating all they already possess.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Kourtney Kardashian looks happier than ever as she lays on rose petals and shows off engagement ring

If feeling over the moon were a person, it would be Kourtney Kardashian. The tv-personality and businesswoman recently took social media to share her excitement of being engaged to Travis Barker with her legion of fans. The eldest of the Kardashian sisters posted on her Instagram account pictures that show her looking radiant and happier than ever while she lays on rose petals.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Bride's plan to send letters to family telling them they're NOT invited to her wedding is branded 'tacky' and 'tasteless' - but do you agree?

A bride's plan to send letters to relatives who did not make the cut for her wedding has been slammed as 'tacky' and 'tasteless'. Seeking advice in the Australian Facebook group, Modern Wedding, the woman asked if there is a 'nice' way to tell family members who might expect to be included that they have not been invited to her special day.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

