Voter guide 2021 for Montclair, NJ residents

By Editorial Independence Policy
 7 days ago
The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., but residents can already cast their votes by mail. Early in-person voting begins this weekend as well. Perhaps the largest decision before Montclair voters this year will be the only local ballot measure...

Montclair NAACP executive committee neutral on elected vs. appointed BOE

The executive committee of the Montclair branch of the NAACP has voted to remain neutral on the ballot question that asks if Montclair should become a Type II school district. If the referendum passes, the district system of mayoral appointments to the Board of Education would be replaced with elections. Two members would be added to the board, for a total of nine. The district’s separate Board of School Estimate, which approves budgets and fixes costs of capital improvements for the Township Committee to bond, would be dissolved. The school board would generally approve its own budgets, but would send them to voters if they exceed a state-mandated 2% cap on year-to-year property tax growth. Capital improvements would go to referendums, instead of the BoSE and council.
Elected or appointed Montclair BOE: A breakdown of the big decision

There are three referendum questions before Montclair voters on this year’s ballot. But nobody in town seems to be talking about the first two, on gambling regulations. In local Facebook groups, in two forums (one organized by Montclair Local, with the replay still up at MontclairLocal.news, and the other by Councilman David Cummings, who favors an appointed school board), and in dozens of letters and guest columns for this paper’s opinion pages, one issue has been debated more fiercely than any other for months:
Montclair needs good BOE candidates, appointed or elected (Letter to the editor)

I have been a public educator in a nearby community with an elected board of education for the last 15 years, and therefore have been personally and professionally affected by the policies that board has set for the school system to which I am extremely dedicated. I am also a Montclair public school parent. While I won’t pretend to know the right answer for the future of Montclair public schools, I wish to offer my perspective to the Montclair public. I do not believe that changing from an appointed to an elected board system will alleviate any of the issues that the school system currently faces.
DeCamp bus service to expand Montclair routes on Nov. 1

After more than four months of operating its current commuter schedules, DeCamp Bus Lines is adding additional commuter trips to and from New York City beginning Nov. 1. The expansion of service includes adding mid-day and weekend service on bus routes 33 and 66, both running through Montclair. Updated schedules with an effective date of Nov. 1 can be viewed on the DeCamp website.
Montclair Library audit finds issues in library budget

A forensic audit of the Montclair Public Library’s budget found problems including more than half a million dollars in overstated expenses, and recommends several practices consultants say will smooth the budgeting process going forward. Among them, the consultants told the Montclair Township Council last week, the library should come up...
Montclair needs a new stormwater management plan (Town Square)

Given the exacerbation of storms by climate change and increased development over the last 50 years absent good federal, state or local stormwater management policy, Montclair, like nearly everywhere else, has significant opportunity to course correct. While we did recently implement a revised stormwater ordinance per state requirements, it was...
Don’t assume voters would ‘never’ eliminate Montclair magnet system (Letter to the editor)

Montclair’s magnet school system is the pride of this town. People who move here (even those without children) value the diversity that it brings. The beauty of the system is that it doesn’t bind residents to their neighborhood because children can attend school in other parts of town. Magnet schools help to alleviate the town’s segregation by race and class, which is a serious problem in Essex County and other parts of New Jersey.
Montclair’s appointed BOE system has worked for decades (Letter to the editor)

Thank you so much for hosting the forum on Oct 20 on appointed vs elected BOE. The panelists had a civil debate and I hope the public learned more about the pros and cons of each side. I remain convinced that moving to an elected board would bring more politics, more money, more narrow interests into the Board of Education and an appointed board is the best chance for maximum diversity and skill sets. Our magnet school system is too unique to risk.
Trust Montclair voters not to bring back segregated schools (Letter to the Editor)

On Nov. 2, Montclair will vote to determine our children’s future. Our township is an odd anomaly, one of only eight municipalities whose citizens don’t vote to determine the makeup of their boards of education. Among the various rationalizations for this obvious disregard for democratic process, the most specious one charges that allowing Montclair’s citizens to elect our school board will undermine racial equity on the board, and by extension in the schools themselves.
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

