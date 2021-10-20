Voter guide 2021 for Montclair, NJ residents

The executive committee of the Montclair branch of the NAACP has voted to remain neutral on the ballot question that asks if Montclair should become a Type II school district. If the referendum passes, the district system of mayoral appointments to the Board of Education would be replaced with elections. Two members would be added to the board, for a total of nine. The district’s separate Board of School Estimate, which approves budgets and fixes costs of capital improvements for the Township Committee to bond, would be dissolved. The school board would generally approve its own budgets, but would send them to voters if they exceed a state-mandated 2% cap on year-to-year property tax growth. Capital improvements would go to referendums, instead of the BoSE and council.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO