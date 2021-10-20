Voter guide 2021 for Montclair, NJ residents

The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., but residents can already cast their votes by mail. Early in-person voting begins this weekend as well. Perhaps the largest decision before Montclair voters this year will be the only local ballot measure...
The executive committee of the Montclair branch of the NAACP has voted to remain neutral on the ballot question that asks if Montclair should become a Type II school district. If the referendum passes, the district system of mayoral appointments to the Board of Education would be replaced with elections. Two members would be added to the board, for a total of nine. The district’s separate Board of School Estimate, which approves budgets and fixes costs of capital improvements for the Township Committee to bond, would be dissolved. The school board would generally approve its own budgets, but would send them to voters if they exceed a state-mandated 2% cap on year-to-year property tax growth. Capital improvements would go to referendums, instead of the BoSE and council.
There are three referendum questions before Montclair voters on this year’s ballot. But nobody in town seems to be talking about the first two, on gambling regulations. In local Facebook groups, in two forums (one organized by Montclair Local, with the replay still up at MontclairLocal.news, and the other by Councilman David Cummings, who favors an appointed school board), and in dozens of letters and guest columns for this paper’s opinion pages, one issue has been debated more fiercely than any other for months:
I write this communication as a lifelong Montclair resident who is passionate about our present and future. I am a product of the school system, the parent of three graduates of Montclair High School, a former appointed Board of Education member and now elected Township Council member. Next week, Montclair...
If you are still undecided on the referendum to have an elected school board in Montclair:. A yes yote will allow an angry citizen, with only 10 signatures on the petition, to run for the school board. A no vote will assure that board appointees represent the town and will...
I have been a public educator in a nearby community with an elected board of education for the last 15 years, and therefore have been personally and professionally affected by the policies that board has set for the school system to which I am extremely dedicated. I am also a Montclair public school parent. While I won’t pretend to know the right answer for the future of Montclair public schools, I wish to offer my perspective to the Montclair public. I do not believe that changing from an appointed to an elected board system will alleviate any of the issues that the school system currently faces.
The William Hughes Building, stretching from 511 to 515 Bloomfield Avenue, sits in the middle of the block between North Fullerton Avenue and Park Street — one of the areas hit hardest by Ida when the storm flooded much of Montclair in early September. The building houses three businesses —...
After more than four months of operating its current commuter schedules, DeCamp Bus Lines is adding additional commuter trips to and from New York City beginning Nov. 1. The expansion of service includes adding mid-day and weekend service on bus routes 33 and 66, both running through Montclair. Updated schedules with an effective date of Nov. 1 can be viewed on the DeCamp website.
A forensic audit of the Montclair Public Library’s budget found problems including more than half a million dollars in overstated expenses, and recommends several practices consultants say will smooth the budgeting process going forward. Among them, the consultants told the Montclair Township Council last week, the library should come up...
Given the exacerbation of storms by climate change and increased development over the last 50 years absent good federal, state or local stormwater management policy, Montclair, like nearly everywhere else, has significant opportunity to course correct. While we did recently implement a revised stormwater ordinance per state requirements, it was...
I am in favor of an appointed school board process in Montclair because I believe the best interests of students and employees and residents in Montclair can be achieved by residents who are appointed by a sensitive, responsive mayor. I encourage Montclair voters to vote no on the school governance proposal on their ballots Nov. 2.
I have historically believed that an appointed school board has served Montclair well. And while I value the ongoing robust public debate throughout Montclair, my position is affirmed. The following are my top reasons to vote no on Ballot Question 3, which would change Montclair’s school system from a Type...
Montclair State University has been named an inaugural Fulbright Hispanic-Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of State, one of 35 universities in the nation to receive the designation. The department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs made the announcement Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Hispanic Association of College and Universities...
One of the most commonly voiced concerns about an elected BOE is that there wouldn’t be enough qualified candidates to fill all the seats. In my opinion, the opposite is true. From where I am sitting, we are, in fact, spoiled for choice. In September 2010, my oldest child entered...
Among the concerns expressed regarding a change to an elected Board of Education is that the doors will be opened to special interest money and, overall, lead to campaign money influencing education policy in Montclair. Well, for one thing we’re already there. Mayor Sean Spiller opened a new chapter in...
Montclair’s magnet school system is the pride of this town. People who move here (even those without children) value the diversity that it brings. The beauty of the system is that it doesn’t bind residents to their neighborhood because children can attend school in other parts of town. Magnet schools help to alleviate the town’s segregation by race and class, which is a serious problem in Essex County and other parts of New Jersey.
On Nov. 2, Montclairians will head to the polls to decide whether the Montclair School District should continue with a Type I school district with a mayor-appointed Board of Education, or a Type II district with an elected one. If residents vote for the switch, other changes would occur as...
On Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., Montclair Local hosted a virtual panel discussion on the question before voters this November: Should Montclair continue to have a mayor-appointed Board of Education, or an elected one?. See the replay above (Note: Some users had trouble watching live on Facebook, though it...
Thank you for hosting the forum on Type I or Type II boards of education. I must say that I do not think the proponents of either side of this argument were particularly convincing either way. What I do find horrifyingly convincing are the myriad news stories in national outlets...
Thank you so much for hosting the forum on Oct 20 on appointed vs elected BOE. The panelists had a civil debate and I hope the public learned more about the pros and cons of each side. I remain convinced that moving to an elected board would bring more politics, more money, more narrow interests into the Board of Education and an appointed board is the best chance for maximum diversity and skill sets. Our magnet school system is too unique to risk.
On Nov. 2, Montclair will vote to determine our children’s future. Our township is an odd anomaly, one of only eight municipalities whose citizens don’t vote to determine the makeup of their boards of education. Among the various rationalizations for this obvious disregard for democratic process, the most specious one charges that allowing Montclair’s citizens to elect our school board will undermine racial equity on the board, and by extension in the schools themselves.
