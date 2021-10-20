The CFO's Guide to Unlocking Exponential Business Growth

Mannequins are artificial or replica models that work as virtual patients in medical institutes and hospitals. A mannequin is a medical simulation technology used to teach medical experts and professionals to minimize the chance of adverse events while general practice, treatments, and surgeries. ICUs, Operation rooms, research institutions, emergency departments, and delivery rooms, use mannequin-based simulators. Mannequin simulators are used to study and gain knowledge in various disciplines. The simulation activities offer healthcare and medical expertise without risking the life of the patient. Moreover, they are also used in military operations, where army troops can get practice to act in conflicts and combat zones, as well as in hospital and medical institutions.
