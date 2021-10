The NBA is celebrating its 75th anniversary all season long during 2021-22, and part of that celebration includes the unveiling of the list of the 75 greatest players in NBA history. It has been 25 years since the league unveiled its list of the 50 greatest players in NBA history, which tipped off a season-long celebration of the NBA's 50th anniversary in 1996. During halftime of the 1997 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, 47 of the 50 members of that team were honored in person. The 2022 All-Star Game is once again slated to return to Cleveland as a nod to that moment.

