NFL

AFC South Roundup: Week 6

By Mateo Caliz
Stampede Blue
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Titans started their toughest stretch of the season with a massive win against the Buffalo Bills. They were led by Derrick “King” Henry, who carried the ball 20 times for 143 yards and 3 scores, putting the Titans’ offense on his back. The defense held off a 4th and inches...

www.stampedeblue.com

Related
ClutchPoints

Derrick Henry makes bold claim after leading Titans past Bills

The Tennessee Titans gutted it out against the Buffalo Bills on Monday to escape with a nail-biting 34-32 victory. It was a hard-earned win, to say the least, with the Titans improving to 4-2 after six weeks of action. Running back Derrick Henry starred for the Titans, scoring three touchdowns,...
NFL
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars struggle to move up AFC South rankings

Listening to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is refreshing. The first overall pick in the 2021 draft is showing he’s got the emotional intelligence to face the challenges he’s encountering in the NFL. In spite of the Jags’ lack of wins this season, the rookie remains optimistic they will turn things around. He’s aware he will take time, and has expressed disappointment about the team’s inability to win. On the other hand, he knows this is a process and it will take a lot of hard work and time to see any tangible results.
NFL
Yardbarker

Titans Can Take Control Of AFC South With A Win Monday

Of the 19 seasons of the AFC South’s existence, the Tennessee Titans won just three division titles. They were the division’s first champions in 2002 and repeated the feat in 2008. It took 12 years to repeat the feat due to a tiebreaker that lifted them above the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Titans at Colts Preview and Prediction

Much like the Baltimore game, the Colts get a chance to beat an above-.500 team. Titans Offense: The Colts run defense got gashed by San Francisco’s misdirection plays on Sunday but now they will get another chance to stop the Derrick Henry halfback dive. In the first matchup, Henry had a field day on the Colts even with both Julio Jones and AJ Brown out with injuries. However, this past Sunday proved that even with Henry not going over the century mark, the Titans offense is a tough one to stop. The Chiefs tried putting 8 men in the box but that left the aforementioned receivers in 1-on-1 matchups downfield that Ryan Tannehill connected with for big plays. Henry even threw a TD pass after faking his patented HB dive as it sucked defenders towards the line of scrimmage. While the Colts have had a nice couple of games on defense, a shaky secondary with Julian Blackmon out for the year will likely give up a few big plays.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

John McClain's Week 7 AFC South rewind: Titans are 5-2

Since losing to the Jets in what may turn out to be the biggest upset of the season, the Titans have earned back-to-back victories over the Bills and Chiefs. They’re 5-2 and on their way to running away with the AFC South. The Titans play at the Colts in the...
NFL
