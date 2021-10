The FBI is reinvigorating efforts to find a New Hampshire man wanted in the killing of his girlfriend in Massachusetts 40 years ago. Andrew Peter Dabbs was sharing an apartment on Hampstead Road in East Derry with Robin Shea when Shea was killed on Oct. 10, 1981. Afterward, Dabbs cleaned out his belongings from the apartment and spent the night with his ex-wife and children in their Manchester home.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 5 DAYS AGO