There is a new non-profit organization founded by Linda Gibson, called the House of Ruth. That organization along with the Geary Riley Saline Alumnae Chapter of Deltas Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., New Church of the Living God and the VFW Post 8773 are joining together for their first Winter Coat Drive for Kids. They are purchasing new coats for elementary school children attending Washington and Westwood Elementary Schools in Junction City and Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School in Manhattan.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO