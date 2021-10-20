You’ll Never Believe What This Golden Retriever Used To Look Like | The Dodo

This is getting to you a bit late (I’m still blaming this tough Mercury retrograde), but at least I’ve come bearing good news. Four planets will soon station direct after months of retrograde: Pluto, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mercury. Without getting too into the weeds here, the gist is that after a summer full of rethinking and slowdowns, things are clearing up. Think of planetary retrogrades like cloudy skies. Now the clear blue skies will be visible and life will feel a little lighter. Mercury goes direct on October 19.

