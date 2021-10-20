Daily coronavirus updates: Lowest number of hospitalizations since early August; weekly positivity rate at 2.08%

Connecticut reported its lowest number of hospitalizations since early August on Wednesday, as well as a daily COVID-19 test positivity rate that once again dipped below 2%.

At the same time, the state’s weekly positivity rate increased slightly to 2.08%, the highest it has been in the past two weeks.

In recent days, Connecticut’s COVID-19 metrics have drifted up and down, with the state reporting its highest number of hospitalizations in three weeks on Tuesday, followed by a significant drop on Wednesday.

Experts say it remains unclear whether the state will see a spike in COVID-19 metrics toward the end of the year, as a result of holiday gatherings and colder weather.

Cases and positivity rate

Connecticut reported 384 COVID-19 cases out of 20,427 tests administered Wednesday, for a daily test positivity rate of 1.88%. The state’s weekly positivity rate now stands at 2.08%, the highest it has been since Oct. 3.

Hospitalizations

As of Wednesday, there were 226 people in Connecticut hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 22 individuals since Tuesday. Hospitalizations are now at the lowest level they have been since Aug. 10.

That drop in hospitalizations — among the most significant the state has seen in weeks — came the day after Connecticut reported its highest number of hospitalizations since late September.

Deaths

Connecticut reports coronavirus-linked deaths once a week. On Thursday, the state reported 40 COVID-19 deaths over the past week, bringing its total during the pandemic to 8,707.

The United States has now recorded 728,826 COVID-19 deaths, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.

Vaccinations

As of Tuesday, 77.9% of all Connecticut residents and 89.3% of those 12 and older had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 70% of all residents and 80.4% of those 12 and older were fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Eliza Fawcett can be reached at elfawcett@courant.com .