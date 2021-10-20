CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Couldn't live without you': Rita Ora wishes her manager sister Elena happy birthday with sweet series of photos - including rare family snaps

By Aisha Nozari For Mailonline
 6 days ago

Rita Ora took to Instagram on Wednesday to dedicate a gushing Instagram post to her sister Elena on her 33rd birthday.

Sharing a slew of snaps of herself and her sibling, including rare family photos taken when they were little, Rita, 30, told her older sister: '[I] couldn't live without you.'

The hit-maker called Elena - who is also her manager - her partner in crime, adding: 'Here's to the next chapter.' In one photo, the siblings could be seen licking enormous lollipops while another snap saw them as children wearing identical yellow dresses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LFTOk_0cXQHhD200
Sisterly love: Rita Ora, 30, took to Instagram on Wednesday to dedicate a gushing Instagram post to her sister Elena on her 33rd birthday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBpvt_0cXQHhD200
Throwback: One snap saw Rita and Elena as children wearing identical yellow dresses

Elsewhere, Rita and her sister worked their best angles while posing in a lift.

Elena was also seen as a young girl doting on her younger sister, sweetly placing her hand on little Rita's head.

Rita also uploaded various pictures of them having fun at glamorous events together.

She captioned her post in full: 'Happy happy happy birthday to my sister, manager, partner in crime @elenaora couldn't live without you here's to the next chapter.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfEDa_0cXQHhD200
Best angles: Elsewhere, Rita and her sister worked their best angles while posing in a lift
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fK4Tq_0cXQHhD200
Adorable: Elena was also seen as a young girl doting on her younger sister, sweetly placing her hand on little Rita's head
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UlmmW_0cXQHhD200
Sweet tooth: The siblings could be seen licking enormous lollipops while posing on a bed for a photoshoot 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOhwu_0cXQHhD200
Best of friends: The Ora sisters' close bond was easy to see in the fun pictures shared by Rita on social media 

It comes after Rita and her Oscar-winning screenwriter Taika Waititi enjoyed a glamorous movie date to the Hollywood premiere of Marvel's Eternals at El Capitan Theatre this week.

Taika, 46, and Rita reportedly began their romance Down Under in early March before going Instagram official the next month.

'I'm in a great place in my life, that's all I'm going to say about that,' Ora told Vogue Australia last month when asked about the relationship.

'I just think, respectfully, privacy is important. Yeah, I learned a lot in my 20s.'

Before dating the What We Do in the Shadows creator - Rita has had romances with Andrew Garfield, Lewis Hamilton, Travis Barker, Justin Bieber, Calvin Harris, Evan Ross, A$AP Rocky, Rob Kardashian, and Bruno Mars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kskjQ_0cXQHhD200
Nights out: Rita also uploaded various pictures of them having fun at glamorous events together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OxVHm_0cXQHhD200
Rita wrote: 'Happy happy happy birthday to my sister, manager, partner in crime @elenaora couldn't live without you here's to the next chapter'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PCwd1_0cXQHhD200
Still going strong! It comes after Rita and her Oscar-winning screenwriter Taika Waititi, 46, enjoyed a glamorous movie date to the Hollywood premiere of Marvel's Eternals

