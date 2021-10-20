John Deer strike impacting farms amid supply chain crisis

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When you’re planning your Thanksgiving menu, make sure you have a lot of wiggle room in your budget. Market analysts and food companies are warning this is going to be an expensive dinner. Starting with turkeys, the Department of Agriculture says they’re expected to pass the record price set in 2015 at $1.36 a pound. Canned cranberry sauce and pumpkin are also costing more because steel plants that make cans are still working to catch up. Your wine will also be pricier because of the higher cost of shipping and the bottle shortage. You can avoid some holiday price hikes by stocking up on non-perishable items ahead of time.

