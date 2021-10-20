CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

John Deer strike impacting farms amid supply chain crisis

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 6 days ago

KCRG.com

John Deere workers take financial hit amid ongoing strike

Working Iowa: Trailer manufacturer to hire more employees amid increased demand. Due to an increased demand, and ongoing supply chain issues, trailer manufacturer KT Pacer says it's looking to hire at least a dozen employees. Updated: 4 hours ago. Supply chain issues are impacting nearly every industry across the nation.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
newmilfordspectrum.com

Shipping Problems to Persist Through 2022 Amid Supply Chain Crisis: Economists

Economists expect shipping problems at large ports in the United States as well as the subsequent shortage in goods and price increases to persist into the middle of 2022 amid the ongoing supply chain crisis. Roughly 77 ships are currently waiting outside docks in the Ports of Los Angeles and...
INDUSTRY
fox10phoenix.com

Schools forced to limit lunch options amid nationwide supply chain crisis

As school meal programs face food shortages and staggering supply delays, officials could be forced to limit the choices students have for breakfast and lunch. It’s the latest phase of a supply chain crisis that’s gripped the U.S economy for months. In Ohio, supply strain has led the staff at...
AKRON, OH
morningbrew.com

Frustrated companies eye warehouses near ports amid supply-chain crisis

While some big-name retailers (cough, Walmart and Home Depot) are chartering their own ships to bypass global supply-chain disruptions, that’s clearly not an option for all companies. Take Oak + Fort, for example. The Canadian apparel and lifestyle brand has, like most, struggled with everything from rising costs and weekly...
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

project44 initiates aggressive global expansion amid COVID, supply chain crisis

Project44, a leading real-time transportation visibility provider, is meeting the challenge of COVID-19 and the supply chain crisis head-on, with an ambitious plan to grow aggressively in multiple global regions, including Latin America and Southeast Asia. Recent acquisitions by project44, conversations with company executives, key new hires and documents obtained...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

#EmptyShelvesJoe trending on Twitter amid Biden’s supply chain crisis

The hashtag #EmptyShelvesJoe shot to the top of the trending topics on Twitter Thursday amid the supply chain crisis threatening the nation’s economy and holiday shopping. Social media users employed the tagline to rip President Biden for empty shelves and skyrocketing prices caused by a backlog of shipping containers waiting to dock at California ports.
BUSINESS
KWQC

UAW strikes at John Deere amid national labor shortage

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A strike against John Deere comes at a turbulent time in the U.S. labor market. The workforce is scarce with over nine million job openings in the country according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. “That puts pressure on the employer to then come...
LABOR ISSUES
Shropshire Star

Grant Shapps insists ‘Christmas will go ahead’ amid supply chain crisis

The Transport Secretary said ‘there will be food, there will be gifts’ during the festive period. Measures introduced to tackle supply chain problems mean “Christmas will go ahead”, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has insisted. The Cabinet minister claimed steps to ease the flow of goods in the UK “are having...
INDUSTRY
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Pittsburgh

Analyst: Shortages, Supply Chain Delays Will Make An Expensive Thanksgiving Dinner

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When you’re planning your Thanksgiving menu, make sure you have a lot of wiggle room in your budget. Market analysts and food companies are warning this is going to be an expensive dinner. Starting with turkeys, the Department of Agriculture says they’re expected to pass the record price set in 2015 at $1.36 a pound. Canned cranberry sauce and pumpkin are also costing more because steel plants that make cans are still working to catch up. Your wine will also be pricier because of the higher cost of shipping and the bottle shortage. You can avoid some holiday price hikes by stocking up on non-perishable items ahead of time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fortune

Coca-Cola is giving employees $2,000 to comply with vaccine mandate

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. The Coca-Cola Co. says it will give workers a one-time $2,000 bonus if they are fully vaccinated before the U.S. government’s Dec. 8 deadline. It’s the biggest push yet by the Atlanta-based soda giant...
INDUSTRY
Fox News

Price of turkey jumps 27% before Thanksgiving

Price of turkey jumps 27% before Thanksgiving
MARKETS
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

