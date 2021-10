A. Two things: Making music. When my famous friends come to town, and we play chamber music together…it doesn’t get any better than that. The other has been watching our beautiful historic downtown come back to life over the past ten years. Each phase of restoration of the Art Center has been so rewarding, and the economic impact it has brought to downtown is priceless. I like to look back at old photos of what the building looked like when we got it. So much blood, sweat, and tears have gone into this place. It could not have happened without the incredible generosity of several people, most notably Berne Davis, of course. The team we have assembled at the Art Center is the best dream team I could ever ask for to make it all run so smoothly! They are really the Art Center and not so much the building itself.

