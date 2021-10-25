CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla (TSLA) Tops Q3 EPS by 28c

 1 day ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others.

Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For October 25, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $29.58 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares dropped 5.1% to close at $324.61 on Friday. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO...
The Motley Fool

Want 100% Returns? Buy These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

Price targets can be a good place to start your research. Generally speaking, Wall Street analysts tend to be well-trained and very intelligent. But no one is infallible, and the price targets set by these analysts represent the opinion of one person. Moreover, these forecasts are typically near-term in nature, meaning they may exclude the impact of long-term catalysts. For that reason, a high price target alone is never a good reason to buy, and a low price target is never a good reason to sell.
StreetInsider.com

HomeStreet (HMST) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c

HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) reported Q3 EPS of $1.31, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.11. For earnings history and earnings-related data on HomeStreet (HMST) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Triton International Limited (TRTN) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c

Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) reported Q3 EPS of $2.43, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $2.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $400.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $397.6 million.
StreetInsider.com

HealthStream (HSTM) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $62.89 million. GUIDANCE:. HealthStream sees FY2021 revenue...
StreetInsider.com

Medpace Holdings (MEDP) Tops Q3 EPS by 22c

Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ: MEDP) reported Q3 EPS of $1.29, $0.22 better than the analyst estimate of $1.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. GUIDANCE:. Medpace Holdings sees...
StreetInsider.com

Newmarket (NEU) Reports Q3 EPS of $4.80

Newmarket (NYSE: NEU) reported Q3 EPS of $4.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $622.2 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Newmarket (NEU) click here.
StreetInsider.com

RenaissanceRe (RNR) Reports Q3 EPS of ($9.75)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR) reported Q3 EPS of ($9.75). For earnings history and earnings-related data on RenaissanceRe (RNR) click here.
StreetInsider.com

UPS (UPS) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c; Raises Outlook

UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported Q3 EPS of $2.71, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $2.54. Revenue for the quarter came in at $23.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $22.56 billion. For the full year in 2021, the company is raising its consolidated adjusted operating margin target to approximately...
StreetInsider.com

RBB Bancorp (RBB) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.77, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on RBB Bancorp (RBB) click here.
StreetInsider.com

MSCI (MSCI) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c

MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) reported Q3 EPS of $2.53, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $2.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $517.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $506.75 million. Full-Year 2021 Guidance:. MSCI's guidance for the year ending December 31, 2021 ("Full-Year 2021") is based on assumptions...
StreetInsider.com

Luxfer Holdings plc (LXFR) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Luxfer Holdings plc (NYSE: LXFR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $91.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.5 million.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Trillion-Dollar Tesla Leads Monday Market Charge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 Index got the ball rolling on the new trading week with record-high closes amid general earnings optimism. But the showstopper today was a single stock – Tesla (TSLA, +12.7%) – which extended its recent rally with a number of significant milestones. Rental car company Hertz Global Holdings (HTZZ, +10.0%) on Monday announced the single-biggest order for electric vehicles – 100,000 Tesla vehicles, which should translate into more than $4 billion in revenues.
StreetInsider.com

Packaging Corp. (PKG) Tops Q3 EPS by 30c

Packaging Corp. (NYSE: PKG) reported Q3 EPS of $2.69, $0.30 better than the analyst estimate of $2.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion.
