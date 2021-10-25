Tesla (TSLA) Tops Q3 EPS by 28c

Price targets can be a good place to start your research. Generally speaking, Wall Street analysts tend to be well-trained and very intelligent. But no one is infallible, and the price targets set by these analysts represent the opinion of one person. Moreover, these forecasts are typically near-term in nature, meaning they may exclude the impact of long-term catalysts. For that reason, a high price target alone is never a good reason to buy, and a low price target is never a good reason to sell.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO