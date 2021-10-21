Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Packaging Corp. (NYSE: PKG) reported Q3 EPS of $2.69, $0.30 better than the analyst estimate of $2.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO